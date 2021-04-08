LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The way Thursday’s game started, Russell coach Mandy Layne may have wondered if either team was going to get a defensive stop.
It didn’t take long for Layne to see the defense that she touted in the pre-tournament festivities as a reason why the Devils could be dangerous in the Sweet 16.
Russell used the play of Aubrey Hill and Shaelyn Steele, along with a stingy defense in the middle two quarters to earn a 58-44 win over Dixie Heights in the first round of the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Thursday night.
“They did a good job against our zone,” Layne said. “We had practiced a lot of their sets, though, against our man and I thought we really settled in (with) the man and, individually, did a really nice job guarding the basketball. I also thought our help was really good.”
With the win, Russell (20-5) advances to Friday’s quarterfinal where the Devils will take on Henderson County at 8 p.m.
The loss snapped a 21-game winning streak for the Colonels — the longest among any state tournament team coming into this week’s action.
There were a pair of key battles to watch coming into Thursday’s game — a battle of guards in Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Dixie Heights’ Sydney Lockard as well as the post battle with Russell’s Aubrey Hill and Dixie Heights’ Madelyn Lawson.
Russell won the battle in both aspects with Hill exploding early to lead the Devils’ surge to a halftime advantage while Steele’s poise throughout beating the pressure of the Colonels.
Hill was dominant in the post, scoring 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor while grabbing nine rebounds against Lawson, who was limited to just 11 points and four rebounds — below her averages in both categories.
“Unbelievable,” Layne said of Hill. “She dominated. She’s — like I said — become one of the best posts in the state and the way she was able to score in there — I don’t think she missed a shot, actually — and the way she guarded in there, she had an incredible game.”
As for Steele, the freshman with several Division I offers took her game to another level in the 16th Region Tournament and took it a step further on Kentucky’s biggest stage on Thursday.
Steele finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six blocks while breaking Dixie Heights’ pressure with ease on one end and locking down Lockard on the other end.
“The bigger the game, the bigger the stage, the better she is,” Layne said. “We’ve been saying the last couple years, she’s the best point guard in the state and I’m so glad that everyone gets to see her again tomorrow.”
A late second quarter surge sent Russell to the locker room with a lead, which the Devils maintained through the midway point of the third quarter.
However, the Devils used a 7-0 run to end the period — highlighted by a Kaeli Ross 3-pointer — to increase the lead to 14.
Defensively, Russell never allowed the Colonels to get into a flow in the middle two quarters, allowing just four field goals over a 14-minute stretch as they extended the lead.
Lockard was limited to four points on 2-of-11 shooting while committing six turnovers — many of which came against Steele in the second half.
“We were really lucky to be able to put Shae on her in the second half,” Layne said. “Poor Shae and her were really gassed, but I thought Shae and Bella and our help did an outstanding job on her tonight.”
Jenna Adkins added 11 in the win for Russell while Reese Smith matched Lawson with 11 to tie for team-high honors for the Colonels.
RUSSELL 19 13 11 15- 58: Steele 18, Adkins 11, Ross 7, Hill 22
DIXIE HEIGHTS 15 8 6 15 — 44: Steczynski 6, Reinhart 3, Lockard 4, Lawson 11, Smith 11, Berman 9