FLATWOODS, Ky. — Versatile and personable describe Russell High School student-athlete Carson Kidwell.
He’ll take both of those qualities to Alice Lloyd College, where he signed to run track and cross country.
Kidwell was the red Devils’ top finisher in the 2018 state cross country meet, crossing the finish line in 18:49.08, 93rd overall in a field of 254.
Russell cross country coach Anthony Thompson said Kidwell improves a team not just as a runner, but a teammate. Thompson said Kidwell is a hard worker who is an example to other runners and a high-character individual who bonded well with team members.
In track, Kidwell competed in the mile and two-mile runs, as well as the 4x800 relay. Russell coach Lee Evans praised Kidwell as a great runner, particularly for distances. Evans said had track and field not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kidwell likely would have had a spectacular season.
Alice Lloyd track coach Brandon Arnold praised Kidwell and sold him on the Eagles program, which participates in the NAIA River States Conference with Brescia, Carlow, Indiana-East, Midway, Ohio Christian, Point Park, Rio Grande and WVU Tech.
“He told me I fit perfectly in the program,” Kidwell said. “He wants to compete for a national title.”
Kidwell said he was sold on Alice Lloyd before his senior season.
Kidwell said he will major in sports communication.