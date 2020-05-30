RUSSELL, Ky. — Madelyn Tackett desired to attend Kentucky Christian University since she was a little girl and now volleyball has taken her there.
The Russell High School star signed to play for the Knights, fulfilling a years-long dream.
“Ever since middle school I wanted to go to KCU,” Tackett said. “I went with my brother to KCU and saw a volleyball game there and I wanted to go there as soon as I saw it.”
Tackett will play for coach Jeremy Huff, her travel ball coach. Tackett said she was speechless when he offered her a chance to play for the Knights. Before KCU offered, she also considered Shawnee State and Ohio University-Southern.
The talented outside hitter helped the Red Devils to a 31-4 record last season and a spot in the Region 16 semifinals. Russell went 22-1 in region play and 8-0 in the district before falling to Rowan County.
As a senior left-hander, Tackett’s serve percentage was a stellar 75.9 percent. She also recorded 47 kills and 24 digs.
Tackett said she looks forward to college, where she will be challenged to be more aggressive on the court.
“Instead of waiting on someone else to make the play, I need to be the one who makes the play,” Tackett said.
KCU went 12-23 overall and 8-12 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference last season. The Knights were picked 12th in the preseason coaches poll, but finished sixth in the regular season and drew a No. 8 seed in the tournament. KCU returns 12 players from last year and expects to improve.
KCU, an NAIA program, competes in the AAC with Allen, Bluefield, Brenau, Bryan, Columbia, Columbia International, Milligan, Montreat, Point, Reinhardt, St. Andrews, Tennessee Wesleyan, Truett McConnell and Union.