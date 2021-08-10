Despite his state ties and visits and despite my now 13 years of sports writing in Charleston, I never got the opportunity to meet Bobby Bowden.
And maybe that’s for the best.
As a journalist, there is a necessary sense of neutrality and professionalism that must be present in an interview.
If ever there has been any sports figure in my lifetime with which I would struggle to keep up that façade, it would be Bowden.
I’m asked often what made me a Florida State fan in my formative years, and the truth is I don’t really know.
My family took vacations every summer to Daytona Beach, Florida, and maybe some combination of that, of Chief Osceola riding in with a flaming spear and what I still contend is the freshest helmet in all of football grabbed my attention.
Not to mention, if you haven’t heard by now, they were pretty good throughout the 1990s when I was growing up.
No, I’m not sure what sparked the interest in the Seminoles, but Bowden helped maintain it.
Not just because his teams won, which they did with obscene regularity — and certainly that didn’t hurt — but also because of who he was. Because of the sincerity that permeated through his words in every interview.
Bobby Bowden used words like “dadgummit” and “shucks.” He showered opponents with praise before games and even after lopsided wins. The Seminoles would kick an opponent’s teeth in and Bowden would foot the dental bill.
Those Seminole teams produced so many players and names that still lie deep in the recesses of my mind.
Sure, there’s Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke, Peter Warrick and Deion Sanders, but there’s also guys like Tamarick Vanover, Amp Lee, Greg Jones, Michael and Peter Boulware, Anquan Boldin, Marvin Minnis … I could go on for days.
Bowden’s teams didn’t spark my love for football; it’s even deeper than that. Those are some of the first games I can ever remember watching, right along with Major Harris’ Mountaineer teams.
Who knows, without Bowden and what he built in Tallahassee, maybe I wouldn’t be writing this today. Maybe the love of sports would have succumbed to some other passion.
And yet, with all of that being said, that’s still not what stands out to me about Bowden the most.
Mental health has become a topic that we as a society, thankfully, have become more willing to speak about. It’s also something, I’m not afraid to admit that I have battled with it at different points in my life.
At the bottom of one of my deepest descents, a friend and one of my most cherished life mentors, Donna, invited me over and asked if I knew who Bobby Bowden was.
“Of course,” I responded, probably wearing a blank look and a Florida State hat turned backward, as I still tend to do.
“No, no, no,” she insisted. “Do you know who Bobby Bowden IS?”
She then produced a hardback book entitled, ‘The Wisdom of Faith,” a book written by Bowden with the help of his son Steve.
“Read this,” she said.
And as I do whenever she tells me to do anything, I did. And I quickly learned she was right — I had no idea who Bobby Bowden was.
But over the course of a day or two’s worth of ferocious reading, I found out. Entwined with scripture and religious references were stories of coaching, of being a spouse and being a father. There were lessons of patience, humility and trust. There were examples of courage and love and how they manifest in everyday life.
I write this now sitting at a kitchen table, not standing behind a pulpit nor on a soapbox. I’m not here to preach to you, and you are free to agree or disagree with Bowden’s religious stances.
But as someone with a degree in English, not in journalism, and as someone who is as comfortable reading Keats and Tennyson as I am Rick Reilly or Bill Simmons, let me tell you, you cannot deny the quality of the writing. The book’s warmth is inescapable, and its inviting nature pulled me in and then helped pull me right out of a fairly serious internal battle I had been waging for months.
Three celebrity deaths in my lifetime have made significant personal impacts on me — Chris Farley, Layne Staley and Robin Williams. Bowden’s death feels completely different. The aforementioned three were all tragic and premature — Farley and Staley both succumbing to drugs and Williams to his own inner demons.
From where I stand at 36 years of age, it seems that often the most difficult thing for us as human beings to do is to live the truth that lives in us. As the stories from fellow coaches, family and friends have poured out in recent days, I have no doubt that for 91 years, Bobby Bowden was Bobby Bowden every single day of his life. And what a truly significant accomplishment that is.
His is the only autograph on display in my house. It was a gift given to me years ago.
And his first and last name scrawled on a picture are far from the only words he’s written that have served as a gift to me.
