ROANOKE, W.Va. — West Virginia may be “Almost Heaven,” but it’s where Christian Brand remains in purgatory, at least as far as golf is concerned.
Yet, for that reason, he figures it’d be a hell of a time to win a third West Virginia Open.
Friday will determine whether that becomes reality or not as Brand enters the final round of the 89th Open at Stonewall Resort tied for the lead with 12-time champion David Bradshaw. The two played in the same group each of the first two days and shot matching 3-under 69s in both rounds, putting them three shots ahead of third-place Thadd Obecny II.
In terms of the tangible, anything short of a victory will leave Brand emptyhanded. His two-and-a-half-year wait to regain amateur status continues and will finally end on Christmas Day. As he is no longer technically a professional and not yet an amateur again, Brand isn’t eligible for any prizes other than the Joe Taylor Trophy, awarded to the winner.
It’s a cup Brand has hoisted twice before — in 2014 and 2015 — back when he was ascending the ladder of the sport, eventually earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour and making 67 starts from 2016-19. But after becoming a father, Brand, a standout at Capital High School and a golfer at Marshall, decided to sacrifice his tour aspirations to become a more consistent presence at home.
Now, the tournament that he once viewed as a steppingstone has taken on even more meaning with age and he admits there’s a newfound appreciation for it all. Cash prizes and gift certificates aside.
“If you look at that trophy, you see some names — Sam Snead, Bill Campbell and of course, you don’t have to look hard to find David Bradshaw,” Brand said. “It is prestigious. Yes, I appreciate it more because it’s been taken away from me. I never realized how much I loved golf until I couldn’t do it every day.”
But don’t get it wrong. That doesn’t mean he regrets his decision. Not at all.
“I always tell people when my wife called me in Raleigh [North Carolina] and I was playing in a Korn Ferry Event — she called and said, ‘We’re having a baby boy,’ and in the back of my mind, everything changed,” Brand said. “I have a really great father. The biggest thing I can do is pass that down to my son and be a great father myself.”
Now, for the most part, Christian Brand is one of us. He works every day as an insurance salesman and plays golf when he can. The difference is, when he does play golf, he has the game to win the state’s biggest tournament.
At least, that’s what he’s trying to prove. Despite not being eligible to play in amateur or professional tournaments, the one event he is permitted to participate in is the Open, and he spent the last month preparing accordingly. Away from the eyes of the state in terms of competitive golf, Brand was working and, through two days at Stonewall, that work shows.
Two years ago, Brand was close. He grabbed the lead during the second round of the 2020 West Virginia Open before a quintuple bogey on the fourth hole sent him plummeting down the leaderboard. He climbed all the way back to finish in a tie for fourth but was five shots behind eventual winner Kenny Hess.
On Wednesday, both he and 12-time champion Bradshaw spoke of the volatility of the Palmer Course at Stonewall Resort and about how big numbers are always just a swing away. Maybe that makes it the perfect place for Brand to prove he remains on the shortest of short lists of the best in-state golfers.
And now, with his focus on his family and not on the touring golf world abroad, that’s enough.
“It would be the sweetest one,” Brand said of a potential third Open title. “I’m probably the only one in limbo that would ever win it. It would be kind of a stamp — I’ve gone through a career change and a kid and all these different things and life changes and in a way, it would cement that I made the right decisions and I’m doing the right things.
“Oh, and that I can still win even at the ripe old age of 34.”