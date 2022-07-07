Brett Yormark isn’t set to take over as Big 12 commissioner until Aug. 1, but already, he needs to schedule a vacation.
You see, Yormark needs to take a trip to the Northwest to do some hunting — Duck hunting, to be exact.
Because Oregon is about to be Ore-Gone and its new destination better be in the Big 12.
I broached the topic of conference realignment in this space last week, and as could be expected, things have changed drastically since. USC and UCLA are gone to the Big Ten and rumors are flying as to what happens next.
Two reports Wednesday should pique the interest of anyone following the Big 12 Conference. One represented the best-case scenario, and one the worst. If either happen, it could cement the place of the league within the national landscape for the foreseeable future — for better or for worse.
The good? A report linking the Big 12 to discussions with not four but six remaining Pac-12 teams — Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington and Oregon.
The bad? A potential partnership between the remainder of the Pac-12 and the ACC with divisions and a potential championship game.
The difference between the two possibilities, at least for West Virginia and the rest of the Big 12, is stark, to say the least. On one hand, the league further solidifies itself as a major player moving forward, and on the other, it’s the lone Power-Five league left without a dance partner.
Think about it — the SEC and Big Ten are in their own arms race, seemingly piling up teams and assets in an effort to eradicate the rest of its conference competition. A potential partnership between the ACC and Pac-12, assuming the SEC and Big Ten are finished (for now) picking off teams from elsewhere, would go a long way in ensuring both survive. And the Big 12 in that scenario?
Who knows?
But here’s what I do know — it’s not geese that lay golden eggs in college football. It’s the Ducks. Oregon is the key to it all.
There’s Nike money there. There’s a good fanbase there. The best uniforms and swag in the country are there. It’s a destination program, make no mistake.
I’ve read opinion pieces stating that Oregon isn’t enough to move the needle. I beg to differ. Over the past 15 years, the Ducks have been the standard-bearer of football success in the West. Not USC. Not UCLA.
And if we’ve learned anything, nobody cares about history and tradition. Potential recruits barely know who Marcus Allen or Maurice Jones-Drew are. But Kayvon Thibodeaux? Those chrome helmets?
What I can’t figure out is why the Big Ten didn’t just get Oregon and Washington while they were at it. There are rumors that perhaps USC and UCLA blocked that move or stipulated that no one else from the Pac-12 could come, thus making those two schools the unquestioned recruiting giants on the West Coast. But Texas A&M tried to block Texas from coming to the SEC once upon a time, and we all saw how that worked out.
Have the Big Ten and SEC reached some sort of stalemate where neither are willing to go past 16 teams … yet? Maybe. Once that barrier is breached, it seems like there is no hard line and the more teams that come in, the smaller pieces of the pie become.
But whatever the case, Oregon is still there weighing options, and with all the things the Big 12 has gotten wrong in recent years, Yormark may start his tenure needing to make the most important right move in the league’s history.
Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State would certainly help. They’d push the Big 12 to that 16-team threshold, create and bring natural rivalries (think Utah vs. BYU) and feasible, sensible East and West Divisions. All of them are legitimate Power-Five schools. All of them have had their successes.
Yep, the Buffaloes, Utes, Wildcats and Sun Devils make a lot of sense.
The Ducks just make more cents.