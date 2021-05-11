I had this column written in my head for weeks and I couldn’t wait to unleash hell.
And then a funny thing happened at the Charleston Coliseum these past two weeks — the boys and girls basketball state tournaments weren’t so bad. In fact, I’d go as far as to say I enjoyed them.
That’s right. I wouldn’t say the four-class experiment went off without a hitch, but there were as many if not more positives than negatives, and now this is a much different piece than I ever could have imagined it being.
All of that is my way of beating around the bush. I was wrong. See Kelsea, Mom, I can say those words. Or at least write them.
I spent most of the last few weeks looking forward to this day — looking forward to piling on what was sure to be a disaster. And from what I can tell, most of the feedback has instead been supportive. I think we’ve all known from the beginning that this four-class thing, at least in basketball, is here to stay, even if this is supposed to be a “trial” period and no one is saying that officially yet. Now I’m kind of glad that it is.
It’s a lot like the new “Mortal Kombat” movie, one I watched while under quarantine two weeks ago. I didn’t love it, but I liked it, and if they want to run it back with a sequel, I’ll gladly watch.
Maybe part of the appeal was, at the end of the day, four classes gave everyone seven more basketball games to watch in each of the last two weeks. After a 2019-20 season that saw the tournaments get wiped out except for a handful of girls games, maybe we just needed that environment again. The more the better.
We saw different teams get opportunities to win. The Man boys — I still can’t write Man boys without chuckling a bit — the Tug Valley girls, Cameron making noise on both sides ... I’m in. In my romanticism around prep sports, I still consider those kinds of communities to be the beating hearts for what high school athletics should be. It’s local pride. It’s businesses shutting down on title-game day and adorning their signs with well wishes and then congratulatory messages for the months that follow. It’s charter buses and T-shirt orders.
Sign me up. Shoot, send me a shirt.
And I know what the detractors say; I was ready to say it myself. Sure, those teams won, but they won in watered-down fields — fields that were smaller and void of some of the traditional Class A bullies. Wheeling Central and Charleston Catholic were gone on the boys side to Class AAA and Class AA, respectively, and St. Joseph wasn’t in the girls tournament at all after being defeated by eventual Class AAA champion Nitro.
There’s some validity in that point, but I bet the celebrations in Naugatuck and Man weren’t dampened. You sure didn’t see any lack of accomplishment on the kids’ faces.
I understand the everybody-gets-a-trophy backlash, but at the end of the week there are still only four teams celebrating and 28 leaving dejected, not to mention those that didn’t even make the state tournament field.
I’ve also heard the argument about lopsided scores. Well first, lopsided scores were already a part of the state tournament. Don’t believe me? I did the research. Usually, most lopsided scores occur in the first round, so I went back and looked at margins of victory in 2019 (the last three-class state tournament) and in 2021.
On the girls side, the margin was admittedly a bit wider. First-round games in 2019 were decided by an average of 21.08 points, and this year it grew a little to 21.75. The most lopsided final came in 2019, however, came in an 81-18 win for No. 1 Parkersburg over No. 8 Hampshire. Still, with a difference of 1.67 points per game, I think we can agree, the result is at least comparable.
But how about this? On the boys side, games this year were actually closer, and by a more significant margin. In 2019, first-round games were decided by an average of 17.5 points. Last week, that number was down to 14.06 points per contest. That also included a Class AAA field in which a No. 8 seed (Hampshire again) defeated a No. 1 seed (Robert C. Byrd) for the first time since seeding began, breaking a 47-game win streak for top seeds. And the biggest single margin of victory? Again, in 2019, it was a 92-35 Fairmont Senior whitewash over Lewis County.
I know, two seasons is hardly an ample sample size, but I’d bet, having covered a few of these over the past dozen years, that this season really wasn’t much different in terms of final scores.
I’ll go a step further and tell you why. Because, really, the four-class solution is rouge on a pig.
The problem isn’t at a classification level, it’s at a sectional and regional level, where some of the state’s best teams gobble up each other in some areas while golden tickets to the big dance are decided between inferior teams elsewhere. Want a more competitive first round? Seed teams statewide 1-16 at the regional co-final round, play games at host sites, and the eight survivors get to come to Charleston to battle it out for a state title.
Money and travel seem to be the negative response to this solution. I say figure it out. We do it in football, why not in basketball, which is actually a more profitable sport for the Secondary School Activities Commission anyway.
But alas, no one comes to me for the answers. I just provide analysis.
And there’s no need to over-analyze anything here. In this case, more really was better and I was wrong.
To the fans, savor the tournament. To my family, savor the admission.