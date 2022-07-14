Big 12 Media Days wrapped up today and if you followed along, maybe you feel like you have a little better grasp on what should be the most wide-open of any of the Power Five leagues if not beyond.
The popular thought — and one I happen to share — is that there is no obvious contender to make the College Football Playoff. I’d go even further. I think this is a year in which the league champion could have three losses. Maybe even more.
In fact, nothing is obvious and all the proof you need came in the preseason Big 12 team and poll. Half the league got at least one first-place vote and I’m not sure the best team in the league did.
More on that a little later.
I mean, just a few weeks ago, what was less likely to happen — both Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown would both get snubbed by the Emmys or Oklahoma would have just one player on the preseason all-conference team and it would be a punter (Michael Turk)? The second of those things is just a representation of the uncertainty expected in the Big 12. The first, meanwhile, is an absolute atrocity (to me, Sink was unquestioned the standout in “Stranger Things 4”).
Speaking of stranger things, I have now completed deep-dive previews into all 12 WVU opponents this fall and certainly found some oddities. That series has been coming out in two installments a week and will wrap up next Sunday with the Mountaineers’ final opponent Oklahoma State.
I have to admit, after researching each team, my preseason opinions drastically changed. If you listened to Monday’s edition of the Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt Podcast, you may have heard me make quite a statement, one I’ll double down in this piece. And while I believe it is an act of futility to predict anything in this league this year, I’m never one to shy away from making myself look stupid. Apparently, the Emmys aren’t either.
Anywho, without further ado, here are some bold, educated and yet, likely way off predictions for the Big 12 this season:
n Offensive player of the year — Bijan Robinson, Texas: Look, there are several candidates — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, new Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and Texas wideout Xavier Worthy just to name a few. A big season from Worthy could even take votes from Robinson but despite some concerning injury issues, I just believe Robinson is the safest option in what should be the best offense in the league.
n Defensive player of the year — Siaki Ika, Baylor: He’s 6-foot-4, 350 pounds and plays in the middle of what will be one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Ika is enough to discourage any opposing run game and with Dave Aranda leading the Bears to a league championship in year two, what can he do in year three? Aranda is a defensive-minded coach and Ika will be the centerpiece of the unit. Other candidates: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Will McDonald IV, Iowa State; Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State; Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; Dante Stills, West Virginia.
n Newcomer of the year — Adrian Martinez, Kansas State: Other than the league champion, this was the toughest award to nail down. Gabriel won the preseason media award and will certainly be a factor and yes, I know, WVU got JT Daniels as well. But both Gabriel and Daniels have significant injuries in their past and say what you want about Martinez, he’s been mostly reliable, playing 39 games over four years. I also believe this is a much better supporting cast than he ever had at Nebraska. The sleeper is undoubtedly Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers but I’ll take a wait-and-see approach.
n League champion — Kansas State: The Wildcats are one of five teams that didn’t get a first-place vote and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why. Kansas State has an all-conference pick at every level of its defense (Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green and defensive back Julius Brents), Vaughn is the league’s most versatile and dynamic offensive player, the Wildcats’ top two receivers (Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles) are back and have combined for five return touchdowns in the past three seasons — shoot, even the kicker (Chris Tennant) and punter (Ty Zentner) return.
And while those are all good reasons in my estimation, don’t ask, ‘Why?’ when it comes to preseason predictions in this conference.
This is a year in which to ask, ‘Why not?’