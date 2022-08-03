WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Noah Mullens’ hole-out from 37 yards for eagle on the 71st hole of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur wasn’t necessarily a shot heard ‘round the world.
But you can rest assured it was heard — and seen — from the 17th fairway on the Old White Course at The Greenbrier.
The dichotomy of emotions captured in the craziest moments of sports ranges from elation to devastation, and on Wednesday they could be seen just a couple hundred yards away from each other.
Mullens jumped into the arms of his caddie, knowing he’d likely just won his first State Amateur title. For Davey Jude and Cam Roam — looking on from the fairway after each had just hit terrific, pressure drives — their hopes sank as Mullens’ shot fell in the hole.
There was just so much that went into that moment — layers and years of story lines culminating in the amount of time it took for a golf ball to crest the edge of a cup.
For starters, Mullens, a recently graduated player at Marshall, was playing alongside Pat Carter, a 13-time State Amateur champion and Marshall Sports and West Virginia Golf Hall of Famer. Carter entered Wednesday’s final round just three shots back but endured a tough start, seeing his chances realistically dashed early.
Carter looked on from the green on the 17th knowing Mullens was standing over a shot he could hit. And he knew that because they’d worked on it together.
“It’s funny because me and Pat last year, we worked on those little tight-lie, 40-yard shots,” Mullens explained. “When I saw I was [playing] with Pat it kind of calmed me down [Tuesday] night. Pat has been there for me so it’s really special to have him there. All day long he just kept saying, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, take deep breaths,’ just really helping me out and helping me through.”
In fact, the loudest yell in the resulting commotion around the 17th green may have been from Carter himself.
“Noah and I have worked together for the last year and a half on his short game, and to see him commit to a shot like that is really special, especially the way he played — he didn’t miss a shot the whole day,” Carter said.
The experience was one Carter felt 33 years ago when he won his first State Amateur championship in 1989. While his own hopes at a 14th title went by the wayside, having a front-row seat for a first-time winner — one that Carter believes is only getting started — was special as well.
“You could tell the emotion from everybody when it’s your first time and it’s a special thing,” Carter said. “It should be the first of a lot if he stays amateur, the way he plays.”
On the green it was warm and fuzzy. For those watching from the the fairway, Mullens ball landed like an anvil. That eagle put Jude four back at the time and all but ended his chances.
Mullens cracked the door for Roam with a bogey on the 18th, but Roam couldn’t get the birdie he needed to tie. In the end, it was a two-shot victory for Mullens, both of which were picked up with his hole-out.
But even for Roam, the moment was complicated. See, it wasn’t Roam’s first heartache at the Amateur, and it certainly wasn’t his most painful. Not by a long shot.
Behind the 18th green of the Meadows Course in 2019, I met Roam in about the worst way imaginable — fresh off of a double bogey on the 72nd hole, which knocked him out of the lead and out of a three-man playoff at the 100th West Virginia Amateur, eventually won by Mason Williams.
With his hand covering his mouth and looking absently into the distance, I approached Roam and asked for an interview. Trust me when I say that in 14 years, there’s never been an interview I less wanted to request.
He could’ve and probably should have told me to get lost. Instead, he only asked for a moment to compose himself and then graciously fought through while Williams, Woody Woodward and Philip Reale drove back to the 16th hole for the playoff without him.
Roam is a class act and a great guy. His time is coming. The golf gods owe him one. Shoot, two.
The State Amateur is a tournament I love. Deeply. And for as many great moments that I’ve witnessed, Roam’s agonizing eight-iron from the 18th of the Meadows Course in 2019 — one that flew 2 yards too long and led to disaster — will always stick with me.
Of course, it’s stuck with Roam too. It’s easy in hindsight to say Mullens’ shot on 17 decided the 103rd West Virginia Amateur, but in reality, anything could have happened on the final hole. Mullens could’ve shanked a ball into the clubhouse or topped one into the creek.
Yet, despite needing a little help, the last person that wanted to see that happen was Roam.
“After what happened to me here three years ago, I knew he had to make a mistake coming in and I don’t wish that on anybody — I don’t want anybody to have to go through that,” Roam said. “I would’ve hated for him to have to live through that. Happy for him, he’s deserving. My time will come.”
And in the end, isn’t that what keeps us coming back? Not the games, not the tournaments — the moments.
For Mullens, Wednesday’s came with elation. For Roam, just more motivation.
It was an amazing moment, in the moment, and one neither will forget.
Even if it’s for drastically different reasons.