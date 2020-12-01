It’s become a winter rite of passage in the WVU football fan base.
As sure as a late-autumn cold snap, if the Mountaineers are decent or better, the coaching carousel rumors begin to fly.
And so, as forecasts of the year’s first snowfall came down, sure enough, social media heated up with reports that WVU coach Neal Brown was a prime candidate to take over the head coaching job at South Carolina. The Gamecocks announced that the school and coach Will Muschamp would part ways on Nov. 15.
During his weekly Zoom meeting Tuesday, Brown seemed to swiftly put the talk to rest.
“It’s pretty simple — I’m not a candidate there,” Brown concluded.
Chances are, Brown was being sincere. But there’s a chance — at least judging the words and eventual actions of other coaches in similar positions in the past — that he wasn’t.
Fans of WVU are certainly familiar with that dating back to the Rich Rodriguez ordeal.
In 2006, reports swirled that Rodriguez was taking the Alabama job. Eventually he was offered, but turned it down, coming back to WVU only to put fans through the same grinder a year later before eventually — and now infamously — departing for Michigan.
It’s something that WVU fans — at least a large portion of them — have never gotten over. How do I know? My good buddy Brandon Lowe interviewed Rodriguez just a couple of weeks ago and was crucified in some circles online for even having the conversation.
It was a good piece, but the vitriol still runs that deep and the scars remain raw among some of the Mountaineer faithful. Rodriguez was a West Virginia native. It was like being cheated on and left by your wife or girlfriend, leaving you blindsided, hurt and maybe most of all, defensive and insecure moving forward.
Could Brown leave? Sure. It’s my opinion that if the University of Kentucky ever offered, he’d probably go. And obviously, the money and clout some of the bluebloods can throw around — Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU — would be tough to ignore if those jobs ever came knocking.
But what can you do? I understand the mentality of rabid football fans, but especially now more than ever, isn’t there enough to worry about without being stressed over hypothetical situations that may or may not be based in reality?
That brings me to another point. As scorned as the WVU fan base still is when it comes to coaching departures, Mountaineer coaches are hardly isolated from the dizzying storm of rumors that seem to gather momentum and voices every year at about this time. Try being a fan of a school in the MAC, Sun Belt or Conference USA, one that is having a good season.
Even beyond that, in the last week, I saw two reports on Twitter that linked both Alabama’s Nick Saban and Urban Meyer to the Texas job. I’m not even kidding.
Meyer I guess makes a tiny bit of sense seeing as how he’s no longer coaching, but the guy is making a great living sitting in a chair, wearing fancy suits and talking in front of a camera. As for Saban? I can’t speak for him, but it’s really difficult to see him going anywhere until he’s done with coaching. In case you haven’t noticed, things are going pretty well in Tuscaloosa these days and he makes a decent living.
But it speaks to a bigger point, and it’s one Brown talked about on Tuesday.
“It’s funny, everybody wants to be in [the sports media’s] job now,” Brown said. “It used to be there was legitimate reporters; now everybody that has a social media account is a reporter.”
Preach, Neal. Preach.
And it’s hardly just on the college level. It’s everywhere. You’ve heard of “Three Men and a Baby?” How about two men and a Twitter handle? When it comes to prep sports coverage and beyond in West Virginia, it’s fairly difficult to discern between what’s legit and what’s little more than fan-run opinion. I’m sure it’s worse with more population density elsewhere.
That’s not to say all web-based upstarts are bad. Many are quite good. But maybe you should wait to let outlets prove one way or the other before freaking out over what they are reporting.
Brown for one certainly isn’t paying much attention to the web-based noise.
“I haven’t been real active on social media other than I’m trying to promote my wife on whatever Instagram Live is,” Brown said. “I guess it’s good because it means people are paying attention and think we’re doing something right, so I guess it’s positive in that manner.”
For Brown, who has only been at WVU for just shy of two seasons now, it’s likely difficult for him to understand what the coaching rumor mill does to this fan base. But for me, a student at WVU during the Rich Rodriguez era, I hear you and I understand.
But as the snow is set to melt in the coming days, so too I hope does your anxiety.
Brown says he isn’t going anywhere, at least right now. And until he proves otherwise, don’t hold the sins of past coaches against him.