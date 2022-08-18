Trying to prognosticate anything in this year’s Big 12 is a lot like playing the shell game, with coiled rattlesnakes lurking under two of the three shells.
It’s dangerous, it’s bound to be painful and odds are you’re going to be wrong.
I’ll attempt to use transparency as my anti-venom because the truth is I’m not sure I’m in any better place than you to try to predict West Virginia’s final record for the 2022 season. I am, however, in a place where it’s required.
Yes, I’m about as confident in this as I am standing over a golf ball trying to hit a punch shot between two trees somewhere in the woods at Sugarwood Golf Course. Let’s just hope I’m more successful in this endeavor.
Sept. 1 at No. 17 Pitt
Let’s just start with the obvious. Man, isn’t it nice to have this game back? The problem is that Pitt is really good. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Jordan Addison (transferred to USC) are gone and in is new quarterback Kedon Slovis (transferred from USC).
That’s all well and good. What worries me is the Panthers’ defensive front, one that finished third nationally with 54 sacks last season. Much has been made about the Mountaineers returning all five starting offensive linemen this year, but the fact is that same offensive line just wasn’t very good last season.
Experience is one thing but there has to be improvement as well. I believe there will be, but this is just a brutal opener even if the road environment may be more friendly than hostile.
PREDICTION: Pitt 31, WVU 21.
Sept. 10 vs. Kansas
I loathe where this game falls on the schedule. Don’t fool yourselves, Kansas is good enough to win this game and it’s good enough to beat most teams in the Big 12. Just look at its last three games last season.
But I hate this game even more if the Mountaineers are coming off a win. If WVU falls against Pitt, I trust Neal Brown and the staff enough to have WVU ready to play.
PREDICTION: WVU 41, Kansas 20.
Sept. 17 vs. Towson
Next.
PREDICTION: WVU 56, Towson 6.
Sept. 22 at Virginia Tech
The second of three Thursday night prime-time games and the second at a bitter rival. A familiar face — former George Washington High School and Marshall quarterback Grant Wells — was recently named the starter for the Hokies and you know he’ll be motivated.
In fact, after last year’s 27-21 win for the Mountaineers, rest assured Virginia Tech is anxiously awaiting this one.
It’s pivotal that WVU matches that intensity. This is the first real yardstick game of the season for West Virginia.
PREDICTION: WVU 26, Virginia Tech 24.
Oct. 1 at Texas
The Mountaineers are just 2-8 in true road games the last two years, and winning two in a row would be a tall order here. Despite a couple of tough injury announcements this week, Texas still may have the best offense in the conference.
There’s an argument to be made that running back Bijan Robinson and wideout Xavier Worthy are the league’s two best skill-position players. The Longhorns have plenty of question marks defensively and I’m seemingly higher on Texas than most, but even with some offensive improvements I have my doubts about the Mountaineers in a shootout on the road.
PREDICTION: Texas 35, WVU 27.
Oct. 13 vs. Baylor
The final Thursday-night contest and, despite not necessarily being a rivalry game, it’s huge. I was in Waco, Texas last year and saw the Bears dismantle the Mountaineers en route to an eventual league title.
Defensively, Baylor should be every bit as good again. Offensively? I have my doubts. But this is a night game in Morgantown and the first under Brown. It’s a game the fan base has been anticipating for years and I’m going to give a reluctant edge to WVU due to that environment. This one is on you guys … and a last-second field goal from Casey Legg.
PREDICTION: WVU 22, Baylor 20.
Oct. 22 at Texas Tech
What a turnaround. From an emotional win to the house of horrors against a team that has been the head-scratching thorn in Brown’s side. It’s a new coaching staff in Lubbock, Texas but I’m not sure any on-the-field stuff truly matters in this one.
This is a gut-check and a test of toughness and maturity for the Mountaineers. WVU must somehow, some way get this one.
PREDICTION: WVU 37, Texas Tech 27.
Oct. 29 vs. TCU
I may have less of an idea about the Horned Frogs than any team in the league. Quarterback Max Duggan is back but hasn’t been named the starter. Wideout Quentin Johnson and corner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are two of the Big 12’s best players.
But WVU has won four in a row in this series, and at home, riding a win streak, I think the Mountaineers stay hot.
PREDITICTION: WVU 29, TCU 21.
Nov. 5 at Iowa State
No team in my estimation lost more from last season than the Cyclones. But as long as coach Matt Campbell is still there, I have a lot of trust in Iowa State. This is one of two teams that I believe will drastically exceed expectations, and Ames, Iowa is still one of the toughest venues in the league.
The Cyclones have beaten the Mountaineers there by a combined score of 72-20 in the last two games. This one won’t be as bad but …
PREDICTION: Iowa State 24, WVU 21.
Nov. 12 vs. Oklahoma
I seem to be a bit more doubtful when it comes to the Sooners than most national pundits. Even for a program as rich as Oklahoma’s, 14 lost starters and a new coaching staff seems like a lot.
There’s no doubt the talent is there and the Sooners are plenty capable of winning every game they’re in. But guys, it’s time. WVU is 0-9 in league play against Oklahoma. Against my better judgment, I’m going to say it doesn’t reach 0-10.
PREDICTION: WVU 34, Oklahoma 28.
Nov. 19 vs. Kansas State
The Wildcats got 14 points in the initial AP poll and 12 of them came from me. When I look at Kansas State, I find fewer holes than any team in the league.
The Wildcats have an all-Big 12 pick at every level of the defense, return an explosive running back in Deuce Vaughn, two big-play receivers/return men in Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles and brought in veteran quarterback Adrian Martinez from Nebraska. This team can win the league. I think it can win in Morgantown as well.
PREDICTION: Kansas State 34, WVU 24.
Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State
Most are aware of WVU’s struggles against the Sooners but the Mountaineers haven’t been much better against Oklahoma State, dropping seven in a row to the Cowboys. The Mountaineers’ last win in the series came in Stillwater, Oklahoma in a 24-10 victory way back in 2014.
Oklahoma State returns the league’s most experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders but lost several pieces elsewhere, especially on defense, where coordinator Jim Knowles jettisoned off to Ohio State. West Virginia can win this one and that’s why it’ll be so painful when it doesn’t.
PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 27, WVU 26.
FINAL RECORD: 7-5.