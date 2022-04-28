I won’t be here to see it, but man, am I looking forward to seeing what happens next week.
It’s been a long grind since WVU’s preseason football camp opened last August and I’ve been at it, pretty much nonstop, ever since. So, a couple months ago, I booked a flight and planned a little five-day getaway to Florida.
Probably should’ve looked at the spring schedule first.
Indeed, I’ll miss sectional week on the prep softball scene, and it should be an absolutely wild week full of great games and featuring great talent. Around here, one section in particular always produces.
The group of death also known as Class AA Region 4 Section 1 should be just that again. Right?
History says it will. The last two seasons the third seed in the section ended up advancing to the state tournament, with Nitro doing it in 2019 and Sissonville doing it a year ago. (There was no postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.)
Could that be good news for third-seeded Winfield this season? We’ll see. Certainly, the Generals pack plenty of punch to get the job done. And I don’t want to do a disservice to a young and talented, fifth-seeded Poca team and an always-dangerous fourth-seeded Point Pleasant squad, but I do think if either of them wins the section it would be quite an upset.
So, I wanted to take a brief look at each of the top three, starting with No. 1 seed Nitro.
Why Nitro will win: Lena Elkins. Not much elaboration is needed, but she’s struck out 263 hitters in 138 ²/� innings and has a 0.40 ERA. Often in softball, it’s that simple — a dominant pitcher can take a team a long way.
Nitro’s lineup is also probably deeper than it gets credit for with Chloe Beckner, Cece Lackey and Avery Sayre particularly providing quality at-bats from the bottom half.
The Wildcats are 6-0 against sectional foes, including 2-0 against Sissonville and Winfield. In fact, one could argue — and fairly validly — that this is all just overcomplication. Maybe calamity won’t ensue this time around. Maybe Nitro is just better than the field this season.
Why Nitro won’t win: When opponents put the ball in play, Nitro can get error-prone at times. Also, the Wildcats aren’t completely immune to some lineup lulls and were held to two or fewer runs in four outings. And, at some point, one begins to wonder about the load Elkins has shouldered this season — she’s pitched every inning outside of 1 ¹/� thrown by Carly Mathes — and about the possible advantages of the Indians and Generals having already faced her twice.
Why Sissonville will win: It’s healthy. Finally. Sissonville got shortstop Emma Meade and designated player Autumn Bailey back last week after the two had missed the entirety of the season with injury.
Meade is a catalyst (.430, 25 runs, 17 RBIs last season) capable of hitting near the top of the lineup and gives the Indians a vital defender back. Plus, Sissonville did it just a year ago. It’s a team with eight players back in the lineup from that squad, and pitcher Madison Legg always gives the Indians a chance.
Remember too that Sissonville went through its entire three-game sectional run a year ago without an error.
Why Sissonville won’t win: When it’s gone bad this season for the Indians, it’s gone really bad. In 16 wins, Sissonville has allowed just 1.2 runs per game. In its six losses, that number jumps to 7.2. That includes 6-0 and 9-2 defeats against Nitro.
There are a couple of nice wins on the Indians’ ledger — an 11-1 decision over defending Class AAA champion Cabell Midland and an 8-0 drubbing of Winfield. But in five other showdown games — two against Nitro, one against Herbert Hoover, one against Hurricane and one against Wahama — Sissonville went 0-5 and was outscored 40-7.
The Indians are slated to play at Hoover on Friday night. Look for that to be a better indicator of where Sissonville is heading into next week.
Why Winfield will win: If Elkins has been the most dominant pitcher in the area, the Generals’ Kennedy Dean has likely been the best hitter, entering Thursday’s games hitting .580 with six home runs and 30 RBIs, all while splitting time between shortstop and catcher. She’s been fantastic.
The Generals have an ace too in junior Maci Boggess (9-3, 1.39 ERA, 74 strikeouts in 65 ¹/� innings), but unlike Nitro and Sissonville, Winfield has options with Lilly Chandler, Kristen Hensley and Georgia Moulder all taking turns in the circle as well.
On paper, the Generals seem to have it all — pitching, hitting options (Chloe Kimble .419, Moulder .409), speed (Alex Hurley 12 steals), and senior Lola Baber has provided Dean some protection out of the cleanup spot, swatting three home runs to go with a .348 average.
Why Winfield won’t win: Unlike the other two, the Generals just haven’t broken through. In a long time. The fact that Winfield hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2003 is one of the more surprising statistics you’ll find in area prep sports, but that also speaks to the strength of this section and region. The Generals have produced plenty of talent in that stretch.
Like Sissonville, Winfield has some big wins (Hoover, Lincoln County, Wahama, South Charleston) but has also been beaten soundly in a few showdowns, dropping decisions to Nitro (twice), Sissonville and Hoover by a combined score of 30-0.
Seeding, historically speaking, is on Winfield’s side, and at some point, things figure to swing the Generals’ way for once. But is this that year?
We’ll find out next week and it will be something to see.
But so will the Gulf of Mexico, and this time around, I’ll let you tell me what happened instead of the other way around.