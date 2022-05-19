Over the course of three days at the state tennis tournament last week, scores were called out by competitors.
“Thirty-30.” “Forty-love.”
But I have no love for a scoring method that’s at least 40 years obsolete.
Archaic. Embarrassing. Inexcusable. And trust me, there are other much-less-PG adjectives I’d like to use.
Prior to last weekend, I had only spent one day at the state tennis tournament. It was a bit of an anomaly, just timing and chance — one of those things that doesn’t really have an explanation.
And neither does the method in which scores are taken and then protected at the state tennis tournament. After two days, I came to the conclusion that it’s easier to find the United States nuclear launch codes than the team standings from the state tennis tournament.
If you were following along last week and wondering why HD Media entities weren’t running them until the final day, there’s a simple explanation — we didn’t see any until the morning of championship Saturday. We weren’t given any after play on Thursday, we weren’t given any after play on Friday.
And at that, I had to text West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan personally to get them when I did. You’d think a quick email blast to media publications around the state would be rather simple and beneficial, or perhaps an updated website to keep people up to date with where teams stand as matches are ongoing. I digress.
When I did get them, they came in the form of a text message containing a screenshot of a handwritten piece of paper full of crossed out numbers and nearly illegible team names, all of which were out of order. And it nearly led to disaster.
Here’s the nuts and bolts of it: From what I gathered, phone calls were exchanged between the Class AA-A (Charleston Players Club) and Class AAA (Kanawha City) sites, with scores from the Class AA-A courts being reported to a mystery person on the other end. Then, somewhere, in a high-security facility complete with alarms, lasers, armed guards, trip wires and land mines, an unidentified individual added up team scores using disappearing ink and code language and then sealed those documents in a self-destructing envelop that was then put inside a bullet-proof safe and lowered into an underground, concrete chamber.
OK, maybe some of that was embellished. You can decide which parts.
But — surprise, surprise — the chicken-scratch team-score document led to confusion on Saturday, and as play closed at the Class AA-A site, the girls state runner-up trophy was readied to be handed to Williamstown. The only problem was, adding the day’s results to the document from Friday revealed that Chapmanville was actually the state runner-up.
And who caught that mistake? I did. As well as a representative from Charleston Catholic, who had no dog in this fight. To the WVSSAC, both he and I will be filing for an hour of pay this week; let me know what kind of tax document I need to fill out.
Nearly a half hour of phone calls and debates ensued before, finally, the mistake was confirmed in the underground lair and the crisis was averted. Imagine that trophy being halfway to Wood County before anyone realized the mistake. I ask, how many times has this happened with this system and the mistake wasn’t caught? How many trophies reside in the wrong places as we speak?
Know that I’m not taking a shot at any of the volunteers who spend their time working the tournament. I can say that Carolyn Tyree was nothing but helpful to me at the AA-A site and it’s certainly not her fault that she’s tasked with handwriting match results in a program and then having to report them over the phone to someone (not sure who).
It’s the system. Clearly.
And what blew my mind is that as I’m unleashing sarcastic and passive-aggressive tweets, the responses I got were all in the vein of, “Well, it’s always been this way,” and “Yeah, it’s always been terrible”.
What? Why? Do I have to be the martyr for this issue?
Fine, here goes.
If I was a parent of a competitor, I’d be mad as hell. Look at every other state championship. Track results are updated online. Swimming results are updated online. Wrestling results are both online and there are big boards above the media section on site that are constantly updated with ever-changing team standings.
To top it off, scoring in those sports can get a bit tricky. Do you know how tennis team scores are calculated? Well, buckle up — every win counts as one point. That’s right, we’re talking counting by ones. If there’s any trouble next year, let me know and I’ll get my 10-year-old to do it. I’ve seen her count by ones, she’s amazing at it.
In fairness, there is one caveat — if a player receives a bye and then wins the next match, he/she is then awarded two points. OK, got it. Any other brain busters?
It’s 2022, yet these athletes participate in a tournament that feels like 1972. And I won’t even harp on the fact that there weren’t enough officials for every court or that the Class AA-A site has fewer courts than the AAA site and takes hours longer to complete. Those are certainly issues, but ones that will certainly take a little planning to iron out. Fixing scoring is beyond simple.
Personally, I like the people at the WVSSAC and I’m not sure where the blame lies, and I’m not taking shots at any individuals. But it has to get fixed. Now. I mean, all of that extra revenue from a fourth basketball class and we can’t hire one person for three days to update a website? We can’t at least buy two large pieces of corkboard and have someone updating team standings?
Again, just let me know. My stepdaughter will work cheap.
At the end of the day, as a journalist, it’s my job to point out injustices and problems. As an organization, it’s the WVSSAC’s job to put on the best state tournaments possible.
The WVSSAC didn’t do its job. So, hopefully, those folks understand that I had to do mine.