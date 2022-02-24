I thought I’d take a break from trying to find a new way to write the same WVU basketball story to try and find a new way to write the same opinion I’ve conveyed so many times before.
It’s one that’s landed me in hot water with some of my readers and it’s one that now has landed in the state legislature.
SB 586, a bill that would allow a one-time transfer for high school students without a year of athletic ineligibility, passed the Senate by an overwhelming 31-3 margin and is on its way to the House of Delegates. The court of public opinion isn’t nearly as skewed as the Senate vote totals.
And so, here we go again.
For those of you finding fault with the bill, know that I also have my misgivings, mainly due to the fact that it only allows for a free transfer one time. It should be fair and open game all the time.
But hey, baby steps, right? Who knows if this ultimately passes, and whether it does or doesn’t, it’s sure to be a hot-button topic for the foreseeable future.
On Thursday morning, the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association weighed in, with its Executive Committee drafting and submitting a letter to the House of Delegates pleading its case that the bill should be shot down.
Among its signees are some coaches with whom I’ve worked for years, particularly St. Marys’ Jodi Mote, Spring Valley’s Brad Dingess and Daran Hays of North Marion.
All of them are men I like and respect, yet I would like to respectfully disagree.
In the letter, several points are made, ranging from a potential transfer’s current right to appeal for immediate eligibility to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to possible recruiting worries. It mentions the fact that student-athletes are permitted a transfer after their eighth-grade year and are allowed to return to their home school without penalty anytime thereafter.
It also points to curricula and school schedules being different at each school, thus creating potential academic problems.
OK, one at a time.
First, sure, student-athletes can appeal for immediate eligibility but, having intimate knowledge of several of these cases, let me assure you there has been little consistency on who wins and loses these appeals and no required explanation either way. I’m not pointing the finger at anybody at the SSAC. I’ve covered prep athletics for nearly 15 years and I’m not sure exactly what the criteria are for granting or denying such appeals.
To me, therein lies the problem. It’s a judgment call, inevitably based at least somewhat on subjective opinions and human bias. While the proposed bill may not seem fair to everyone, at least it is fair in terms of who gets to play right away — everyone.
Second, did someone say “recruiting?” Say it ain’t so!
Trust me when I tell you that representatives from one program prospecting athletes from another area happens far more than you’d like to believe, and it doesn’t matter if it’s legal or illegal, it will continue to happen. Shoot, much of the “recruiting” is done not by coaches or administrators, but instead by parents, and how are you going to regulate that?
It’s just not a fixable issue, so let’s just make it a non-issue.
As a quick aside, why is this such a sticking point? Who cares? So somebody tries to get a kid to leave one school and go to another. Nobody is making anybody leave. Nobody is using hypnosis or blackmail. It’s still a choice, right?
Third, do you remember who you were at age 14? How about age 17? Night and day, right? So, to say a student-athlete should know what he or she wants for the following four years coming out of the eighth grade is a little short-sighted in my opinion.
And fourth, it’s 2022. We’re talking about a generation that has already logged close to a year’s worth of digital learning, and if you can figure out Schoology, which I’ve had the distinct displeasure of wrestling with on multiple occasions, you can figure out how to catch up to classmates should you transfer.
These kids have had the Internet since they’ve taken the training wheels off their bikes. They play “Fortnite,” and they’re good at it.
I don’t think looking up a YouTube video on 10th-grade math is beyond their grasp.
Many of you and the aforementioned coaches who have bettered the lives of so many young people already find yourself in opposition to me, and that’s fine.
But, at it’s most basic, for me, it’s just a simple question of freedom. Do these kids have transportation? Are their guardians law-abiding, tax-paying citizens? If the answer to those questions is “yes,” far be it from me or anyone else to tell them where they can and can’t go.
And I’m sorry, but I frankly couldn’t care less about whether or not your local school wins or loses games. I get it. It’s community pride. It’s bragging rights. It’s all the things that make sports great.
But it’s not the teams I care about, it’s the kids. If they think another program gives them more exposure, better coaching or a bigger chance to earn scholarship money, we should all applaud that.
Especially in a state that ranks near the bottom in nearly everything, including education.
Give them the best chance to succeed and maybe one day they’ll go out, come back home and help fix all the things a billionaire and a bulldog haven’t. Whatever it takes for them to get there, great.
And maybe they don’t come back. That’s fine too.
That’s their right and their choice.
Just like where they go to school should be.