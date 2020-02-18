POCA, W.Va. — Kerigan Salmons made four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points to lead Tolsia (12-10) to a 56-33 victory over Poca (0-21) Monday in girls high school basketball.
The Rebels raced to a 14-2 lead and extended it to 23-7 by halftime.
Autumn Block scored 13 points, issued five assists and made five steals for Tolsia.
Julie Boone scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the game.
Devin Ord paced Poca with 20 points.
TOLSIA 14 9 22 11 — 56: Salmons 14, Block 13, Boone 13, Marcum 8, Browning 1, Pollinger 2, Litton 2, Muncy 3.
POCA 2 5 8 18 — 33: Ord 20, Campbell 7, Kowalski 2, Lawrence 3, Gladwell 1.
FLEMING COUNTY 68, GREENUP COUNTY 59: Sidney Argo scored 36 points as the panthers topped the Musketeers.
Courtney Arrasmith scored 12 for Fleming County (13-15). Rachel Bush led Greenup County (6-22) with 15 points. Emily Maynard added 14.