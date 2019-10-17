ONA — Luke Salmons is thankful.
The Cabell Midland High School football coach credits players past and present, assistant coaches, family friends and those who influenced him through the years for his success leading the Knights. Salmons recently became the winningest coach in the program’s 25-year history.
“It’s nothing about me, really,” Salmons said. “We’ve has a lot of great kids who have worked hard.”
Salmons figures to add to his win total when top-rated Cabell Midland (7-0) plays at No. 20 Woodrow Wilson (1-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The ninth-year head coach of the Knights said, however, he and his team is taking nothing for granted, as the Flying Eagles are just four spots away from qualifying for the playoffs.
“You always have to be ready to play in this league,” Salmons said of the Mountain State Athletic Conference. “There are no easy games. They have some good kids. They really do. We have to be ready to play, play well and continue to get better. We have to keep working. The kids are excited to go play.”
Easy or difficult, Salmons’ Midland teams have won nearly 75 percent of games they’ve played since 2011. His 77-27 record surpassed Chip McMillan’s 73-51 mark from 1998 through 2010. Jim Thornburg, the only other coach in program history, went 27-25 from 1994 through 1997.
Salmons began his initial season with losses to Spring Valley and Parkersburg before posting his first victory, 35-3 over Riverside. That Knights team finished 8-4 and defeated Wheeling Park in the playoffs before losing to Bridgeport in the quarterfinals.
Every Salmons-coached team at Cabell Midland has made the playoffs, including the 2012 squad that went 13-1 and lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA state championship game. The 2012 and 2015 teams won MSAC championships.
After three consecutive six-win seasons, the 2019 Knights have been dominant. They might be the last team Woodrow Wilson needs to see. The Flying Eagles have been outscored 214-59, with just a 24-7 triumph over Greenbrier East as bragging point.
Maddex McMillen, 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, leads Woodrow Wilson’s offense, having completed 43 of 81 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns but six interceptions. Martay Lee, a 5-7, 140-pound senior, leads an anemic rushing attack with 151 yards on 29 carries.
Cabell Midland has succeeded despite numerous injuries. Starting quarterback/safety J.J. Roberts has struggled with an ankle injury since the second game of the year, but is near full health now.
“J.J. will play,” Salmons said. “He’ll play quarterback and a little bit of defense. We hope to continue to get kids back by the end of the year and continue to get better.”