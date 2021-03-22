Cabell Midland’s Zoey Salmons and Spring Valley’s Ciara Riner won titles Saturday in the second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament held at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg.
Salmons captured the championship at 109 pounds and got voted Outstanding Wrestler for the second straight year. Riner prevailed at 133.
The High School division had 49 girls registered, an increase over a year ago.
The Middle School division had 13 entries.
Musselman repeated as state champion as the school had 12 entries.
Cabell Midland and Spring Valley tied for seventh with 30 points each.
Blennerhassett captured the Middle School title with 59 points.
Huntington, which won the Middle School a year ago, had no entries this time.
The tournament used the Madison Round Robin format with wrestlers put into groups of four to six of similar weight. There were no spectators.
Salmons and Riner each produced 4-0 records.
Salmons scored a pin over Lakenzi Whittington of Shady Spring at 2:18 to finish unbeaten and deal Whittington her lone defeat.
Salmons also got pins over Madison Heishman of East Hardy (1:16), Faith Duerr of Musselman (1:13) and Alyssa Barnes of Doddridge County (2:30).
Salmons and the Knights are in action again Wednesday against Huntington High.
The dual will start at 6:30 p.m. at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium at Huntington High.
At 133, Riner handed Emma Kesterson of Greenbrier East her lone loss via pin at 1:45.
Riner also pinned Gwyn Wilson of Musselman (0:19), Ericka Epperly of Shady Spring (0:56) and Maddy Clayton of Moorefield (4:33).
STATE DUALS: Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant won the West Virginia State Duals held Friday and Saturday inside the Underwood Building at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg.
Parkersburg South defeat St. Albans, 50-27, in the Class AAA championship.
In the semifinals, Parkersburg South topped Spring Mills, 45-24, and St. Albans beat Wheeling Park, 42-36.
In Class AA, Point Pleasant prevailed with a 64-15 win over Berkeley Springs in the finals.
In the semifinals, Point Pleasant topped Doddridge County, 67-12, and Berkeley Springs edged Herbert Hoover, 40-39.
WSAZ MIDDLE INVITATIONAL: Ripley piled up 148.5 points to win the tournament reduced in size and location to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and protocols set in place.
The tournament, normally held with the high school division on the same weekend at Mountain Health Arena, got pushed back a week and the site changed to Archer-Lucas Gymnasium at Huntington High.
The tournament got reduced in number of teams.
Lower weights competed on Friday and upper weights on Saturday.
Only competing wrestlers could be on site.
Milton took second with 147 points.
Mountaineer was third with 142.5 and Edison fourth with 139.5.
In the championship finals, Ripley’s Ethan Kay won at 128 by technical fall over Lucas Hager of Milton, 15-0.
Placing second for Ripley were Garrett Brown at 135 and Cooper Durst at 155.
Josh Woyan of Point Pleasant beat Durst, 8-0.
For Milton, Elijah Stender won at 110 with a pin against Kayden Stone of Eastern Greenbrier at 2:20.
At 145, Jake Eden won with an 8-0 decision over Huntington’s Jake Jeffers.
Huntington had two winners.
Ben Barrett pinned Bryce Nichols of West Fairmont (1:08) at 90 and Garrin Authur won by pin over Braxton Johnson of Milton at 2:23.