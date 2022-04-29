CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Kaylee Salyer went 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in Thursday to lead Fairland to a 14-2 victory over Chesapeake in high school softball.
Salyer also struck out 10 in five innings to earn the win.
Mika Jo Blake was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Ally Shepherd 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Jordan Spencer 2 for 4 with two runs knocked in and Katy Bell 2 for 3.
Sidney Fuller drove in two runs for the Panthers.
SOUTH GALLIA 26, HANNAN 3: The Rebels (5-8) scored 13 runs in the first inning in a rout of the Wildcats (1-8) in Ashton, West Virginia. Payten Halley was the winning pitcher.
LEWIS COUNTY 13, RUSSELL 0: Kayla Sullivan whacked four hits and stole four bases to lead the Lions (22-3) past the Red Devils (5-18) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Maddie Johnson drove in four runs on three hits. Emily Cole, Alana Puente and Kelsi Tackett added three hits apiece. Cole was the winner.
WEHEELERSBURG 6, PORTSMOUTH WEST 3: Winning pitcher Andi Jo Howard hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Pirates a triumph over the Senators.
Baseball
SPRING VALLEY 9, PARKERSBURG 4: Grant Stratton struck out six in five innings to help the Timberwolves beat the Big Reds.
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, IRONTON 1: The Blue Devils edged the Fighting Tigers Thursday in game suspended by darkness on Wednesday in Centenary, Ohio. With two out in the bottom of the 13th inning, Maddux Camden reached third on a pair of errors. Beau Johnson then singled him home. Camden earned the win with six innings of relief. Mason Smith went 2 for 4. For Ironton, Jon Wylie went 2 for 4 and Peyton Aldridge 2 for 6.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, WESTERN-PIKE 0: The Flyers (15-2 overall, 11-2 Southern Ohio Conference) clinched second place in the league in a home rout of the Indians. Michael Mahlmeister was the winning pitcher. Kai Coleman and Blake Stuntebeck each went 2 for 3.
RACELAND 13, WEST CARTER 0: Jakob Holtzapfel had three hits and scored a trio of runs as the host Rams (16-4) clobbered the Comets (6-13). Conner Hughes smacked two hits and drove in three runs. Colton Holman had two hits and two RBIs. Ben Taylor was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 11, EASTERN-MEIGS 1: Bryce Zuspan picked up the win and Chandler McClanahan slapped two hits to pace the White Falcons (16-3) by the Eagles (7-6) in Mason, West Virginia.
GREEN 19, NEW BOSTON 8: The Bobcats combined 13 walks with 11 hits in a victory over the host Tigers. Landon Lewis was 2 for 5 with five RBIs. Nathaniel Branigan went 3 for 3. Blake Smith was 2 for 6. For New Boston, Mark Rivers went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
WELLSTON 3, MEIGS 2: Isaac Mollihan singled home Austin Fetherolf in the bottom of the 10th as the Rockets nipped the Marauders (8-4).