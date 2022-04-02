COAL GROVE, Ohio — Kaleigh Murphy has been among the top players in the Ohio Valley Conference throughout her high school career, and it would be expected for a young team such as the Fairland Dragons to be intimidated by the senior hurler.
But Dragons’ head coach Nikki Hayes said her team was as confident on Saturday as she had ever seen it, and it showed as Fairland hit three home runs against Murphy in a 6-0 win over Coal Grove at the Hornets’ home field to open Ohio Valley Conference softball play.
“They came in ready to swing today,” Hayes said. “They were ready to see Kaleigh Murphy. In the lead up to this OVC opener we’ve talked about her a lot. She’s a name that everybody knows, she plays all the sports, she’s successful in all of them. They know that she’s a tough competitor, so there’s a lot of mental preparation there.”
In all, Fairland (3-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) touched Murphy up for seven hits on the day, including two home runs in the first inning.
Kaylee Salyer hit the first on the second pitch of the contest over the left field wall for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Salyer’s teammate Katie Pruitt added a solo homer to make the game a 2-0 advantage for the Dragons.
It seemed Coal Grove would answer in the bottom of the first with Murphy getting a leadoff single followed by a single from Jordan Dale, the next batter.
Ally Shepherd, a freshman pitching her first start for Fairland, limited the Hornets to four hits while striking out four in six innings to help her team to the shutout. Salyer pitched the seventh inning to finish the game.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” said Shepherd. “After we got the home runs, I was excited, we were all excited.”
Coal Grove let another opportunity go by in the third inning when Dale kept the inning alive with a two-out single. The next hitter, Rylee Harmon, hit a line drive to left field that popped out of the glove of Hailey Sammons. Dale rounded third but was thrown out at the plate, keeping the Hornets off the scoreboard.
“In this game, timely hitting is as important as anything,” said Coal Grove head coach Aaron Rice, whose team dropped to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in the OVC.
“We had a couple of opportunities where we had runners on base and didn’t come through,” Rice said.
By then, however, Salyer had drawn a one-out walk in the top of the inning, stole second and then came around to score on Katie Dehart’s RBI single.
Salyer wasn’t finished.
In her third plate appearance, Salyer homered for the second time in the game with Makena Black aboard to put Fairland ahead 5-0.
Shepherd reached on an error in the sixth inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a single by Katy Bell to set the final tally.
FAIRLAND 201 021 0 — 6 7 1
COAL GROVE 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Shepherd, Salyer (7) and Black; Murphy and K. Deeds.
Hitting: (F) Salyer 3-3, 2 HR 3 RBI; Pruitt 1-3, HR. (CG) Dale 2-3.