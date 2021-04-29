Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.