LLOYD, Ky. -- Fairland jumped to a 9-0 lead and rolled to a 9-4 victory over Greenup County Monday in high school baseball.
The Dragons scored five runs in the first inning and four in the second. The Musketeers scored once in the third and three rimes in the fourth.
Tyler Sammons went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Fairland. Blake Trevathan was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Cooper Cummings went 2 for 3 and Brycen Hunt 2 for 5. Blaze Perry was the winning pitcher.
Bradley Adkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Greenup County (18-10), which defeated South Webster 13-3 later in the day as Adkins drove in three and Cohen Underwood two. Jonah Gibson struck out 13 and picked up the win over the Jeeps.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6, SOUTH POINT 5: The Flyers (19-2) overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat the host Pointers (4-16) in eight innings. Drew Brown hurled six scoreless innings of relief and struck out eight to earn the win. Blake Stuntebeck went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Kolton Hanshaw drove in three runs for South Point.
ASHLAND 5, RUSSELL 0: Ryan Atkins fanned 12 in a three-hit shutout in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jack Heineman smashed a two-run home run, tripled and scored twice.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 5, IRONTON 4: Jace Copley plated two runs and George Arnett hit a home run as the Indians edged the visiting Fighting Tigers. Arnett was the winning pitcher. Trevor Kleinman went 3 for 4 for Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, RACELAND 5: The Bulldogs (2-17) scored five runs in the top pf the ninth inning to top the Rams in Louisa, Kentucky. Brayden Maynard went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Bryce Blevins 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Lawrence County. Mason Preston went 2 for 4. Blue Fletcher earned the win. For Raceland, Andrew Floyd was 2 for 3. Colton Holman knocked in two runs.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 9, MENIFEE COUNTY 3: Chase Pennington struck out 17 as the Royals (9-7) beat the Wildcats (2-18). John VanHoose was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Allan Boss slapped three hits and Pennington two.
MEIGS 13, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Marauders (12-5) clinched their second consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title with a triumph over the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Ethan Stewart smacked two hits and drove in four runs. Jake Martin and Drew Dodson each had two hits. Dodson was the winner.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 5, RACELAND 4: Alex Blanton's two-run double in the sixth lifted the Lions (18-8) over the Rams (11-15) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Savanna Henderson went 2 for 3 for Boyd County. Sara Bays earned the win.
GREEN 9, WESTERN-PIKE 1: The Bobcats scored three runs in the first and six in the third to defeat the Indians in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gracie Daniels was the winning pitcher and drove in two runs. Kasey Kimbler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Adriah Barber was 2 for 4.
RIVER VALLEY 2, MEIGS 1: Brooklyn Sizemore and Sophia Gee knocked in runs to lift the Raiders by the Marauders in Bidwell, Ohio. Abbigail Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher. Hailey Roberts homered for Meigs.