FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio -- Ethan Huffman and Levi Sampson each scored 27 points to power Green (4-8 overall, 3-5 Southern Ohio Conference) to a triumph over Symmes Valley Saturday in boys high school basketball.
Green won its fourth consecutive game.
Luke Leith paced Symmes Valley (4-6, 4-5), which led 18-10 after one quarter, with 21 points. Eli Patterson scored 14 points and Levi Best 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 18 15 15 17 -- 65: Brammer 6, Leith 21, Et. Patterson 0, Ferguson 4, Webb 10, Best 10, Scherer 7, El. Patterson 14, Justice 3, Walsh 3.
GREEN 10 25 21 20 -- 76: Sampson 27, Huffman 27, Blevins 8, Waddell 0, Singleton 8, Sanders 6.
IRONTON ST. JOE 67, COAL GROVE 60: Matthew Sheridan scored a career-high 24 points to lead the visiting Flyers (7-3) beat the Hornets (5-5).
Ironton St. Joe rallied from a 38-30 halftime deficit, outscoring Coal Grove 17-6 in the third quarter.
Jimmy Mahlmeister and Jackson Rowe each scored 14 points for Ironton St. Joe. Braxton Horn led Coal Grove with 13 points. Jarren Hicks scored 11 points and Trevor Hankins 10.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11 19 17 20 -- 67: Rowe 14, Whaley 0, Sheridan 24, Damron 8, Johnson 6, M. Mahlmeister 1, J. Mahlmeister 14, Weber 0.
COAL GROVE 17 21 6 16 -- 60: Wheeler 6, Hicks 11, Hankins 10, Staton 9, Dillon 2, Horn 13, Kingery 9.
EASTERN-BROWN 54, SOUTH POINT 40: The Warriors (14-1 and ranked seventh in Ohio Division III), outscored the Pointers 33-18 in the second half to pull away for a victory.
"We ran out of gas and had too many turnovers," South Point coach Travis Wise said.
Luke Garrett led Eastern-Brown, which ended the third quarter on a 9-0 run, with 27 points. Ryan Boone chipped in 12 points. Austin Webb scored 15 points and Nakyan Turner 12 for the Pointers.
SOUTH POINT 11 11 12 6 -- 40: Adams 8, Turner 12, Kazee 3, Taylor 2, Webb 15.
EASTERN-BROWN 16 5 19 14 -- 54: Boone 12, Garrett 27, Vaughn 8, Daniels 7.
WHEELERSBURG 66, PORTSMOUTH 41: The Pirates (11-0) used a balanced attack to defeat the Trojans (5-5).
J.J. Truitt scored 15 points for Wheelersburg. Matthew Miller and Carter McCorkle scored 14 points each and Kenny Sanderlin added 13.
RUSSELL 55, LEWIS COUNTY 46: Brady Bell scored 18 points and Charlie Jachimczuk 15 as the Red Devils (4-1) beat the Lions (2-3).
Kolby McCann scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Lewis County. Logan Liles scored 16 points.
FAIRVIEW 79, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 75: Jaxon Manning scored 36 points and snatched 11 rebounds in the Eagles' victory over the Royals (0-7) in Ashland.
Fairview (1-6) used an 8-2 run to break a 54-54 tie and pull away as Manning scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to give coach Roger Newton his first victory. Tanner Johnson scored 21 points for the Eagles. Stacey Jackson led Rose Hill Christian with 34 points. Tate Akers scored 29 points.
Girls
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 45, IRONTON ST. JOE 31: Gabby Karle scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and issued eight assists to pace the Royals to a win over the Flyers in Ironton.
Baylee Trimble scored 11 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian. Baylee Stephens scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Royals won despite dressing just five players.
"Our team is having fun and displaying a fearless attitude," Rose Hill Christina coach Nick Karlee said.
Ironton St. Joe recognized Bell Whaley for gathering her 500th career rebound.
ASHLAND 68, BOURBON COUNTY 40: Ella Sellars scored 25 points to help the Kittens (3-1) wallop the Colonels (3-3) in Paris, Kentucky.
Carley Cullop scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Ashland.