PINEHURST, N.C. — Cabell Midland High School golfer Taylor Sargent moved up six spots to 35th Tuesday in the girls National High School Golf Association championship at the Pinehurst Resort.
Sargent, a rising senior, shot 5-over-par 77 for the second consecutive day to enter Wednesday's final round at 154. She is tied with six other golfers.
Sargent is 12 strokes off the pace set by co-leaders Victoria Patterson, of San Antonio, and Jenna Kim, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Each shot 71-71 — 142.
First-round leader Kiera Bartholomew, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, shot 69-74 — 143 to fall into a three-way tie for third place with Mattison Frick, of Peoria, Arizona, and Isabel Brozena, of North Reading, Massachusetts.
The event, which features 224 golfers, concludes with a round Wednesday.
