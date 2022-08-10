WHEELING -- Cabell Midland won its second high school golf tournament this week, taking the title of the Oglebay Invitational on Tuesday.
Matthew Carney and Taylor Sargent each shot 3-over-par 74 to tie for second place. Sargent made a hole in one on the 15th hole.
The Knights are scheduled to go for their third consecutive triumph Thursday at the Clarksburg Invitational.
IRONTON INVITATIONAL: Fairland's Landon Roberts shot 1-over-par 71 Monday to win medalist honors at the Ironton Invitational high school golf tournament at the Ironton Country Club.
Roberts finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Brady Gil, who led Wheelersburg to the team title. Hunter Freeman of Ironton was third at 77, followed in the top five by Eli Ford of Ironton St. Joe at 78 and Mason Frasure of Coal Grove at 79.
The Pirates finished at 327 to edge runner-up Coal Grove by two shots. Fairland was third at 336, ahead of Chesapeake at 377, Ironton at 381, Ironton St. Joe at 397 and Portsmouth at 444.
