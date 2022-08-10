The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent made a hole in one at the Oglebay Golf Course Tuesday to lead the Knights to a victory in the high school golf tournament.

 Submitted photo

WHEELING -- Cabell Midland won its second high school golf tournament this week, taking the title of the Oglebay Invitational on Tuesday.

Matthew Carney and Taylor Sargent each shot 3-over-par 74 to tie for second place. Sargent made a hole in one on the 15th hole.

