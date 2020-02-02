HUNTINGTON — The last time Huntington St. Joe played Charleston Catholic, the Irish from the state capital got a 21-point victory.
“They killed us in every facet of the game,” Fighting Irish head coach Ryan Taylor said. “Tonight I thought we played hard.”
The effort wasn’t in question but the Associated Press No. 2 Charleston Catholic boys beat St. Joe 71-61 on the Fighting Irish’s home floor in a battle of Class A schools.
Aiden Satterfield’s 20 points paced Charleston Catholic (10-4) with Marshall Pile adding 17 points and Zion Suddeth 15 in the road victory.
The green-clad Irish bounced back from a loss at Class AA No. 5 Poca on Friday to get the big win.
“(Huntington St. Joe) got a lot better throughout the season,” said Satterfield. “I felt like we played all right. We didn’t match up with their personnel that well. They had one kid hit seven 3s.”
Zavion Johnson led all scorers with 21 points for Huntington St. Joe (8-7), connecting on the seven 3-pointers to keep the Fighting Irish in the game.
The other Fighting Irish did well creating matchup problems too. Christian Layne scored 16 points for Huntington St. Joe. Layne, a junior forward, drove the lane and hit a pull-up jumper at 6:55 of the fourth quarter to bring St. Joe to within 50-44. Then Suddeth came up big. The junior scored three straight field goals over 26 seconds in the fourth quarter to put Catholic back up by 12.
Huntington St. Joe struggled to get the deficit under 10 as every one of its baskets was matched by Catholic. Farris Murad scored two of his nine points with 2:50 to play to put CCHS up by 14 points — its largest lead of the game.
Jaylen Motley and Mehki Barlow combined to go 4 for 4 from the foul line on consecutive possessions for Huntington St. Joe and Caden Ehirim hit a 2-point field goal for the final points.
For Huntington St. Joe, it was a big improvement compared to its performance against the Irish in Charleston on Jan. 3, but Taylor talked to his team after the game about being grittier.
“We have to get more boards,” Layne said. “Coach (Taylor) told us they outrebounded us on the offensive end by 15. We just have to box out more.”
Taylor admitted that the zone defense he deployed did play a role in the offensive rebounds Charleston Catholic was able to pull down.
Nevertheless, “Rebounding is an art,” Taylor, a former player for Marshall University said. “We got to be dirtier. Not be dirty players but, like, rebounding itself is the dirty work you have to do.”
Huntington St. Joe will travel to Rome Township, Ohio, for its next game against the Fairland Dragons on Tuesday. It will return home Thursday for another Ohio Valley Conference opponent in the Coal Grove Hornets.
Charleston Catholic will be home for its next two games beginning on Tuesday with a game against Greater Beckley Christian.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 16 20 14 21 — 71: Blaydes 5, Suddeth 15, Satterfield 20, Pile 17, Ware 2, Minardi 3, Murad 9.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 19 10 13 19 — 61: Motley 10, Johnson 21, Hickman 6, Layne 16, Barlow 2, Price 4, Ehirim 2.