HUNTINGTON -- As Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey walked back into the Cam Henderson Center at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, he couldn't help but look at the empty floor and smile.
Kinsey was happy because he felt every bit as exhausted from Saturday's 84-81 win as most games in which he participates.
The emotion, the energy, the effort he put in that night was no different than any other game.
The difference? Kinsey -- Conference USA's leader in minutes played and scoring average -- didn't suit up for the Thundering Herd in its win over one of C-USA's best teams due to a foot injury.
That didn't keep him from expending everything he had from the sidelines -- whether cheering his team on or coaching up some players.
"Oh man," Kinsey said with a smile. "I was just as tired after that one as I have been in a while."
Kinsey was as happy as he's been all season following a game as he watched teammates step up through adversity and knock down huge shots to help the Herd end its 10-game losing streak, which had weighed heavily on the team.
With each loss, the pressure mounted and it peaked after the Herd's late collapse against Middle Tennessee last Thursday night.
For Kinsey, the emotion grew on Saturday morning when he found out he would miss Saturday's game with UAB -- a team that features his good friend Jordan Walker -- due to injury.
After consulting with team doctors and calling his mother, Kinsey said he went home and cried because he couldn't be there for his teammates or go against Walker, with whom he'd played on a summer tour in China two years ago.
It was in the talk with his mom that Kinsey drew strength as she told him to lead the best way he could, which is what he did on Saturday evening.
As Kinsey sat on the sidelines in street clothes, he kept teammates motivated and confident while putting on his coaching hat and pointing out things he was seeing from the Blazers.
"Everybody who came into the game tonight, I felt, played with extreme confidence," Kinsey said.
Kinsey's role as a motivator for teammates was the continuation of a players-only meeting that he led on Friday afternoon after a practice session that he sat out due to his injury.
"We had a tough practice the other day and I didn't even get to practice, but I could just see our guys needed something," Kinsey said. "We had a little talk after practice. It wasn't long, but it was a positive. It was a confidence meeting. I feel like our team needs to play confident."
Kinsey was quick to point out that the players-only meeting was the product of the team's young players -- he noted forward Chase McKey and guard Kyle Braun -- coming to him and saying the meeting needed to happen.
"For the young guys to ask something like that, it just had to be hard," Kinsey said. "That just shows their maturity level."
The result was a strong performance in which the team shot over 50% from the floor, knocked down some big 3-pointers and made plays to put itself in position to win.
It was a performance that took Kinsey from tears on Saturday morning to smiles on Saturday night.
That is emotion Kinsey wants the team to take forward as it moves through the rest of its season, starting with Thursday's road contest at Old Dominion.
"I know my guys," Kinsey said. "At one point, this was going to turn. For it to be this game? That's a crazy confidence builder."