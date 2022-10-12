HUNTINGTON — Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill has plenty of memories of Marshall football to his credit.
Wednesday served as his first in person, however.
Gill, who ushered Marshall into the new league following discussions last fall, made his first visit to Huntington on Wednesday to take in the Thundering Herd’s game with Louisiana.
“It’s great to be in Huntington,” Gill said. “I’m really excited about tonight’s game between Louisiana and Marshall — Marshall’s first home football game as a Sun Belt Conference member.”
Although Marshall has struggled in recent weeks, the Herd’s presence in the Sun Belt has only boosted the national presence of the league.
Gill looked at the memories of Randy Moss hurdling defenders, Byron Leftwich being carried down the field and the play of Chad Pennington as examples of how Marshall’s brand has been on the national stage for years, which prompted him to extend the invitation for the university to join the Sun Belt.
“Marshall has such a great brand, such a great history, and having them associated with the Sun Belt Conference has already been positive and it’s only been less than a year,” Gill said. “This is a great institution, great athletic program, generally, and we’re so excited that they are a part of the Sun Belt Conference.”
Gill pointed to the week when Marshall went on the road and upset then-No. 8 Notre Dame. That win coincided with App State’s road win at No. 6 Texas A&M and Georgia Southern’s win at Nebraska, putting the Sun Belt in the national spotlight.
For Gill, there was no time for celebration at that time. Instead, it was about striking while the iron — or league — was hot.
Less than 48 hours later, the Sun Belt logo was visible around every league city and on the big stage in New York City’s Times Square as Gill looked to maximize the exposure gained by the marquee wins over Power 5 teams.
“I’m a fan, too, so I was excited,” Gill said. “I was happy and excited, so there was a lot of emotion there. I really think also, though, we went into work mode as well, because we wanted to take advantage of those opportunities in terms of telling our story about how good our football is and taking advantage of the branding opportunity.”
The move has worked as those non-conference wins brought the league into the public eye, which has translated to James Madison’s undefeated record netting a top-25 mark this week and Coastal Carolina being just outside the rankings.
In looking to the future, Gill is excited for College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams.
Gill hopes the trend of the Sun Belt’s exciting season produces a seat at the table on college football’s biggest stage.
COLOMBI HURT: Late in the first half, Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi went to the sidelines after taking a hit on a third-down run.
Colombi was attempting to pick up a first down in the two-minute drill as the Herd looked to add to a slim lead.
Colombi was sandwiched by two defenders and had his helmet taken by trainers on his way off the field. He immediately went to the medical tent.
DEFENSE STANDING TALL: Marshall’s defense continued its impressive string of play over the last few games.
As of halftime, Marshall had not allowed a defensive touchdown in 10 quarters, dating back to the end of overtime in the Bowling Green loss.
Marshall’s defense did not allow defensive touchdowns in games against Troy or Gardner-Webb.
NEEDED DRIVE: Marshall got a 10-play, 87-yard drive that took up 5:26 off the clock in the second quarter to produce a 7-3 lead.
Khalan Laborn’s 1-yard scoring run came after Louisiana’s Sonny Hazard got a roughing-the-passer penalty on Colombi that prolonged the drive after what would’ve been a third-down stop inside the 10.
Colombi delivered the biggest play on the drive — a 42-yard catch-and-run to Corey Gammage on a crossing route over the middle. Colombi got a big block from left tackle Ethan Driskell on the play.
WOUNDED CAJUNS: It became known early in the week that Louisiana starting quarterback Chandler Fields would miss the contest.
Ben Wooldridge started in place of Fields.
Just before game time, it was announced that starting running back Chris Smith would also miss the game. Smith also missed the New Orleans Bowl contest against Marshall to end 2021.
Smith was replaced in the starting lineup by Terrence Williams.