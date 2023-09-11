HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference announced times for a pair of Week 4 football games Tuesday, including Marshall University’s home matchup with Virginia Tech on Sept. 23.
It’s a noon kickoff for the Thundering Herd and Hokies and will be televised on ESPN2 as Marshall looks to improve to 3-0 following an early bye week.
“It’s always an awesome opportunity to showcase Marshall University on national television via ESPN’s family of networks to almost 90 million homes,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “I love how much this community cares about our athletic programs and that is reflected with our football game being picked up by ESPN2. Let’s show the rest of the country an unbelievable gameday environment with knowledgeable, proud and respectful fans.”
The game was officially announced as a sellout but there are tickets available through SeatGeek, according to a release from the Marshall Athletic Department.
When Western Kentucky visits Troy on the same day, it will also be a noon kickoff that will air on ESPNU, the league announced. The matchup will be the Trojans first noon home kickoff since 2002. Troy defeated the Hilltoppers, 34-27, in Bowling Green in 2022.
Pulling out all the stops
Six players in the SBC are averaging double-digit tackles after two games played, led by Jason Henderson who rose to the top of the pack after 17 tackles against Louisiana Saturday. Henderson made 11 stops against Virginia Tech in the opening week. Two of the top five tacklers are on App State’s defense. Andrew Parker Jr. and Nick Ross, each have 22 stops already this year. ULM’s Adin Huntington is coming off a career-high 14-tackle performance in a win over Lamar.
Kings of the Commonwealth
James Madison, which came from behind to defeat Virginia on Saturday, has won 18 consecutive games against in-state opponents dating back to its years as FCS members. That performance was good enough to receive a single vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in week three, making the Dukes the highest-ranked members of the league heading into a matchup with defending champion Troy.
“We cannot have a repeat of the Georgia Southern week last year,” head coach Curt Cignetti said, thinking back to the team’s first loss last season. “We were 5-0, Top 25 and there was a lot of hoopla around here and we really played very poorly down there on the road.”
Beck on track
Coastal Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Jacksonville State last weekend in what served as Tim Beck’s first home game as the head coach of the Chanticleers, who lost the final three games (two in postseason) of the 2022 season before falling to UCLA in the season opener this year. That last time CCU lost four consecutive games was in 2018 when it dropped the last four games of the year.
“Getting the first win, it was more of a relief than anything to be honest with you,” Beck said. “We’re looking forward to continuing that. It’s been a while since we had dropped four in a row so it was good to get out of that and sing the victory song.”
Helton times three
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton said he made it a priority to go back and watch some film from Western Kentucky’s 52-22 win over Houston Christian. Why? It’s a family affair. Not only is his brother Tyson Helton the head coach at WKU, his son Turner is the Hilltoppers’ backup quarterback and got in the game late, completing all five of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Home, but for real this time
GJ Kinne will coach the Texas State at home for the first time in week three. The Bobcats play host to Jackson State after two straight games on the road to open the season. At least the team didn’t have to travel far. The Bobcats went just two hours to open the season at Baylor and played last week at Texas-San Antonio, which is only about an hour drive from San Marcos.
“Anytime you get in front of your home fans, it’s awesome,” Kinne said. “They’ve been travelling, ... we’ve had a lot of fans at both games which is cool to see but there is something special about playing the home opener.”
Red alert
To say Butch Jones and Arkansas State have started slow might be an understatement. The Red Wolves followed a 73-0 season-opening loss to Oklahoma with a 35-3 defeat at the hands of Memphis Saturday. Jones said he saw some growth from one week to the next but doesn’t feel like his team plays complementary football and that the offense, defense and special teams units are playing as “three separate entities,” not as a unified team.
“There are a lot of blinking lights to get cleaned up and corrected,” Jones said.