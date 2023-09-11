The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SBC football
AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference announced times for a pair of Week 4 football games Tuesday, including Marshall University’s home matchup with Virginia Tech on Sept. 23.

It’s a noon kickoff for the Thundering Herd and Hokies and will be televised on ESPN2 as Marshall looks to improve to 3-0 following an early bye week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

