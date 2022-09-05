The first weekend of college football in the new-look Sun Belt Conference was one for the record books, and plenty of fans were there to witness it.
A total of 219,998 fans attended 10 SBC home games in Week 1, highlighted by the largest crowd in the history of Kidd Brewer Stadium (40,168) in Boone, North Carolina, when Appalachian State hosted the University of North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
S.B. Ballard Stadium (Old Dominion, 21,944) and Brooks Stadium (Coastal Carolina, 21,165) also sold out. James Madison drew a crowd of 23,074 in their first game as an FBS program.
The second-highest-attended league home game was at Marshall, where 24,607 fans found their way to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and were treated to a 55-3 win in the season opener.
“I count that as an organizational victory,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “It was phenomenal to look on both sides of the crowd and see nothing but green.”
FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: App State’s 63-61 loss to North Carolina left head coach Shawn Clark with little to say. An FBS record 62 combined points were scored in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Chase Brice threw for six more in the loss.
“I’ve never scored 40 points in one quarter, and I’ve never had a team score nine touchdowns and get beat,” Clark said.
NOT SO WELLS: The Old Dominion defense gave Marshall transfer quarterback Grant Wells fits in his debut with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Wells ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw for another in the second half, but four interceptions stained what could otherwise be seen as a successful debut as he completed 21-of-36 passes for 197 yards.
The Monarchs’ four interceptions tied a program record.
SEEING DOUBLE: James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti and his brother, Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., were on the winning side of their respective games in Week 1 of the college football season.
In Harrisonburg, Virginia, JMU defeated Middle Tennessee 44-7 in their first game as an FBS program. At Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, the Pitt Panthers defeated West Virginia 38-31.
BEASTS IN THE EAST: Teams in the Sun Belt East division accounted for five of the eight league wins during the opening week of the season.
Two of those teams, Marshall and Georgia Southern, beat FCS opponents. James Madison and Coastal Carolina earned wins over Middle Tennessee and Army, respectively. Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
FREE FO(OT)BALL: It took Liberty and Southern Miss four overtime periods to declare a winner, with the Flames coming out on top 29-27 in Hattiesburg, but it’s not the most overtimes that head coach Will Hall has seen in one game.
As West Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Hall coached in a five-overtime game against Southern Arkansas, a 38-30 loss on the road.
BLOCKED: Georgia State’s special teams unit might like to have a few snaps back after a 35-14 loss at South Carolina, in particular two blocked punts that were returned for touchdowns by the Gamecocks, accounting for the final two scores of the game.
After having some trouble connecting to a media conference call Monday on Zoom, Panthers head coach Sean Elliot joked that his connection must have been blocked, too.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
