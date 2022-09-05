The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SBC football
AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

The first weekend of college football in the new-look Sun Belt Conference was one for the record books, and plenty of fans were there to witness it.

A total of 219,998 fans attended 10 SBC home games in Week 1, highlighted by the largest crowd in the history of Kidd Brewer Stadium (40,168) in Boone, North Carolina, when Appalachian State hosted the University of North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

