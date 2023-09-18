The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SBC football
AJ Henderson | Sun Belt Conference

In each of the first three weeks of the college football season, a Sun Belt Conference football team has made a splash on the national scene competing against teams from traditional power conferences.

Following South Alabama’s 33-7 route of Oklahoma State Saturday, SBC teams have knocked off a pair of Big 12 teams and one Atlantic Coast Conference squad on the road this year, as Texas State and James Madison defeated Baylor and Virginia, respectively.

