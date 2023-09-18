In each of the first three weeks of the college football season, a Sun Belt Conference football team has made a splash on the national scene competing against teams from traditional power conferences.
Following South Alabama’s 33-7 route of Oklahoma State Saturday, SBC teams have knocked off a pair of Big 12 teams and one Atlantic Coast Conference squad on the road this year, as Texas State and James Madison defeated Baylor and Virginia, respectively.
“It’s not even close what the best non-Power 5 or whatever you want to call it is,” Bobcats’ first year head coach GJ Kinne said of the Sun Belt. “We have really good coaches and really good players and it’s really fun to see.”
The league has a 3-7 record against schools from the ACC, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, PAC 12 and Big Ten so far this season, but there’s a chance to improve that record in the coming weeks.
Marshall plays host to ACC-foe Virginia Tech Saturday and travels to North Carolina State in two weeks while Georgia State, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss each have Power 5 teams remaining on their schedules.
Monarch marvel
Old Dominion defensive back LaMareon James became the seventh player in FBS history to return a fumble and an interception for a touchdown in the same game and the first to do it since SMU’s Jordan Wyatt did it in 2017 against Stephen F. Austin. James returned a fumble 80 yards for a score in the second quarter and picked off a pass and took it back 66 yards to reach pay dirt for a second time in a 27-24 loss to Wake Forest Saturday.
Displeased dukes
Head coach Curt Cignetti said what defensive line coach Pat Kuntz did near the end of James Madison’s win over Troy ‘wasn’t who they are’ as a program and that it was addressed after a video of Kuntz taunting Trojans fans went viral on social media.
“We did have some players intercede to get everybody to the middle of the field and stop the nonsense,” Cignetti said. “I’ve addressed it with Pat. He’s embarrassed and let his emotions get the best of him. He’s a good person and good coach that made a poor decision.”
Perfect panthers
Shawn Elliot scoffed at the idea that anyone in the Georgia State football program would become complacent after starting 3-0 for the first time ever. With wins over Rhode Island, UConn and Charlotte, there’s still much for the Panthers to prove, but it’s a far cry from the team’s 0-4 start a year ago.
“Nobody really cares about that record at this point in time,” Elliot said. “You’ve got to turn the page quickly. ... those are non-conference games that don’t give you a trophy or certificate or many pats on the back for those wins.”
Crowded mountain
A Kidd-Brewer Stadium record 40,168 fans showed up to watch App State’s win over East Carolina last week, marking the second time in the last two seasons the Mountaineers have drawn that number, matching the attendance for the North Carolina-App State game in Boone, North Carolina, last season. Seven of the top 10 largest crowds at Kidd-Brewer have now occurred the past two seasons.
Crippled cajuns
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns entered last week down three starters and lost another key piece of the puzzle in the first few plays in what ended up being a 41-21 win over UAB. Starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge went down and will be out for the ‘foreseeable future,’ head coach Michael Desormeaux said Tuesday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
