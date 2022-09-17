BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.
Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.
Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice's game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.
Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.
Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.
Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.
Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14: Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining and Virginia rallied in a frenetic final minute and beat Old Dominion 16-14 on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (2-1), who saw Old Dominion go ahead 14-13 with 1:01 to play, drove 56 yards before Brennan Armstrong took a knee on the next-to-last play to set up the kick. Farrell, who kicked two other field goals but missed a 36-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, split the uprights, throwing his arms in the air as his teammates ran onto the field and mobbed him in celebration.
Old Dominion (1-2) had gone ahead on Hayden Wolff's 18-yard pass to Zack Kuntz, quieting a small crowd at Scott Stadium. Wolff had several big completions in the 80-yard drive, including a 22-yarder to Kuntz on fourth-and-8 from his own 22. Virginia helped, too, with Anthony Johnson Jr. getting called for pass interference on a fourth-and-15 play from the Cavaliers' 33.
“You would have loved in that two minutes at the end of the game to get off the field,” Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. "Some great learning moments and it’s always nice to have learning moments when it’s a win.”
Monarchs defensive back Tobias Harris returned the interference favor on Virginia's winning drive, getting called when Armstrong threw for Dontayvion Wicks in the back left corner of the end zone. That moved the ball to the 5.
The Cavaliers outgained Old Dominion 513-324, but twice fumbled the ball away inside the Monarchs' 5 yard-line, and another time to set up ODU's first points.
Mike Hollins ran for a touchdown for Virginia, but coughed the ball up at the 4 later in the first half. Armstrong lost the other two, once at the ODU 5 when he was hit from behind by Ryan Henry.
Armstrong finished 20 of 37 for 284 yards, including a 30-yard connection with Lavel Davis Jr. to start the winning drive. He also ran for 54 yards, including a 13-yarder to get Virginia to the ODU 20 in the final minute.
“He's dangerous when he's outside the pocket,” Monarchs safety R'Terriun Johnson said of Armstrong, who carried the ball 14 times. “He got a huge first down after that big completion and it hurt us.”
Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne didn't mince words with his team afterward.
“I told the truth; it should hurt. I’m not saying it shouldn’t hurt. It should hurt, but all losses should hurt," he said. “If the loss doesn’t hurt when you lose by a last second field goal or you lose by three touchdowns, you didn’t invest enough, you didn’t care enough, you gave up too early.”
Wolff was 23-for-37 passing for 235 yards. His other touchdown came on a 29-yard pass to Ali Jennings with 19 second left in the first half.
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31: Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama's upset bid with a 32-31 victory Saturday.
The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat a Power Five team, but were done in when a trick play went awry. The Jaguars tried a fake field goal with 2:52 remaining but Tanner McGee was sacked by Carl Jones Jr., giving the Bruins the ball at the 33.
UCLA drove 61 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Barr-Mira's second field goal of the day.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins start 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
La’Damian Webb rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and Carter Bradley passed for 237 yards and two scores for South Alabama (2-1), which was looking to join Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt's hit parade. Last Saturday, Marshall and Appalachian State posted upsets against ranked teams Notre Dame and Texas A&M and Georgia Southern’s win over Nebraska got Scott Frost fired.
Webb and Bradley transferred to South Alabama this season. Webb, who spent the past two seasons at Jones Community College in Mississippi, had his first 100-yard game.
Bradley was at Toledo the last four years and nearly led the Rockets to a road upset at Notre Dame last season. He completed 26 of 36 passes, including a 4-yard TD to Caullin Lacy late in the third quarter to put the Jaguars up 31-23 late in the third quarter.
South Alabama led 20-17 at halftime, but UCLA took its first lead on the opening drive of the second half when Thompson-Robinson connected with Kam Brown for an 11-yard touchdown. Barr-Mira's 28-yard field goal extended the lead to 23-17 before South Alabama responded.
Marco Lee's 1-yard run up the middle for his second TD put the Jaguars up by one with 1:43 remaining in the third. South Alabama got the ball back when Thompson-Robinson fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and it was recovered by Ed Smith IV at the UCLA 6. Two plays later, Lacy's score extended the Jaguars lead to eight.
UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21: DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern 35-21 on Saturday.
McBride's scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.
Dylan Hopkins passed for 125 yards and a touchdown for UAB (2-1). The UAB defense intercepted Kyle Vantrease three times — with one apiece from Jaylen Key, Tyler Taylor and Keondre Swoopes. Key returned his interception 45 yards.
Vantrease finished 24-of-50 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (2-1). Jalen White rushed for two touchdowns, including a career-high 71-yarder.