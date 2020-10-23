HUNTINGTON — South Charleston entered Friday’s high school football game at Huntington High No. 1 in Class AAA and played up to that billing.
The Black Eagles (4-0), at the top of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Class AAA ratings, defeated the Highlanders 42-21 at Bob Sang Stadium.
The passing combination of Trey Dunn and Donavin Davis was too much for the Highlanders’ secondary. Dunn completed 12 of 20 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns, two to Davis, who caught four balls for 202 yards.
“Defensively, they did a good job of loading the box and forcing us to throw,” South Charleston coach Donnie Mays said. “We took advantage of that, but it took us some time to get a rhythm.”
Fred Astaire, Martha Graham and Mikhail Baryshnikov would have envied the Black Eagles’ rhythm once they found it. South Charleston gained 487 yards on 49 plays and held Huntington High to 202!on 61.
HHS (2-5) showed a strong pass rush early, but South Charleston made the Highlanders pay for it. Under considerable pressure, Dunn hit Mondrell Dean on a screen for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 6:20 left in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked and the Black Eagles led 6-0.
At 8:55 of the second quarter, Dunn connected with Davis for an improbable 67-yard touchdown pass. From the South Charleston 33, Dunn threw into coverage at the Highlanders’ 40. Both defensive backs, however, turned the wrong way and Davis outraced them and two other defenders down the visitor’s sideline for a score.
Dunn’s conversion pass to Dean in the back of the end zone made it 14-0.
The Eagles became more physical in boosting the lead to 21-0, driving 81 yards in 10 plays, eight rushing, with Dunn scrambling around right end for a 1-yard TD. Chase Edwards added the extra point.
Two plays were critical in the trek to the end zone. The first was when Dunn threw to Davis for a 36-yard gain on the first play of the drive. The second key play came after a sack of Dunn by Tyrees Smith to bring up what would have been a third-and-15 at the Huntington High 35. A personal foul on the Highlanders during a scuffle after the play, though, gave the Black Eagles the ball at the 19. Five plays later, Dunn scored.
“They had some penalties and our kids took advantage of those situations,” Mays said. “We had some penalties, too. We’re a really young team, too, — sophomore quarterback, sophomore running back, three underclassmen on the offensive line.”
Huntington High rallied for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first half when on fourth-and-5, Gavin Lochow found Devin Jackson on a skinny post for a 29-yard touchdown. Nathan Young’s extra point pulled the Highlanders within 21-7 and gave them hope for a comeback.
Shyleik Kinney ended those ambitions on the fifth play of the third quarter when he intercepted a pass at the South Charleston 46. Three plays later, Dunn threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jah’Den Estep to make it 28-7.
Dunn and Davis continued their pitch-and-catch performance at 5:27 of the third quarter when they caught HHS in a corner blitz and connected for a 67-yard touchdown pass for a 35-7 lead.
The Highlanders pulled within 35-14 on Lochow’s TD scramble from the 5 with 1:13 left in the third, then made it 35-21 when the sophomore quarterback threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Noah Waynick with 9:15 remaining in the game.
Dunn set the score with a 53-yard sprint up the middle with 8:17 left.
South Charleston plays again. ... , well, no one is sure.
“We’ll look at the COVID map and if we’re yellow we’ll probably play Hurricane,” Mays said. “If we’re gold, we’ll go back to the drawing board.”
Huntington High is scheduled to visit Bridgeport on Friday.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 6 15
HUNTINGTON HIGH 0 7
SC — Dean 33 pass from Dunn (kick blocked)
SC — Davis 67 pass from Dunn (Dean pass from Dunn)
SC — Dunn 1 run (Edwards kick)
HH — Jackson 29 pass from Lochow (Young kick)
SC — Estep 28 pass from Dunn (Edwards kick)
SC — Davis 68 pass from Dunn (Edwards kick)
HH — Lochow 5 run (Young kick)
HH — Waynick 23 pass from Lochow (Young kick)
SC — Dunn 53 run (Edwards kick)
Team statistics
SC HH
First downs 14 13
Rushes-yards 29-127 31-124
Passes 12-20-0 12-30-1
Passing yards 350 96
Total yards 487 220
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-76 7-66
Punts 2-41 5-37.2
Individual statistics
RUSHING
South Charleston: Dunn 10-72, Dean 11-43, Estep 1-21, Kinney 2-7; Huntington High: Felder 8-55, Lochow 14-45, Rogers 8-26, Safford 1-(minus-2).
PASSING
South Charleston: Dunn 12-20-0, 350 yards; Huntington High: Lochow 12-30-1, 96 yards.
RECEIVING
South Charleston: Davis 4-202, Estep 4-38, Kinney 3-77, Dean 1-33; Huntington High: Archer 3-18, Felder 3-3, Waynick 2-30, Rogers 2-10, Harrell 1-6, Jackson 1-29.