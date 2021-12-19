MORGANTOWN -- Cabell Midland closed the game with a 9-2 streak to defeat Clarksburg Notre Dame 65-58 in boys high school basketball Saturday in the G-Force Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School.
Chandler Schmidt scored 25 points and his brother Dominic 20 for the Knights (2-1). Jaidyn West led the Irish with22 points. Dominic Zummo scored 14 and Wade Britton 12.
FAIRLAND 81, FEDERAL HOCKING 38: The Dragons raced to a 22-point halftime lead an pounded the Lancers in the Alley Classic at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio.
Ethan Taylor led the Dragons (6-1) with 16 points. Aiden Porter scored 15 points, issued seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds. J.D. Thacker scored 15 points and Chase Allen added 13 points. Andrew Airhart and Taria Cottrill led Federal Hocking (4-2) with 12 points each.
FAIRLAND 22 25 23 11 -- 81: Davis 7, Porter 15, Taylor 16, Martin 4, Thacker 15, Marcum 0, Tooley 0, Allen 13, Lucas 1, Leep 8, Hunt 0, Buchanan 2.
FEDERAL HOCKING 13 12 12 1 -- 38: Smith 8, Cottrill 12, Chapman 2, Balch 0, Miller 2, McVey 2, McCune 0, McPherson 0, Airhart 12., Rogers 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 53, WAYNE 49: The Flyers (4-3) won their own invitational by handing the Pioneers (4-1) their first loss. Ironton St. Joe came back from a 25-17 halftime deficit. Zachary Johnson scored 19 points for the Flyers. Drew Brown chipped in 14. Ike Meddings paced Wayne with 13 points. Zane Adkins and Cooper Adkins each scored 12.
WAYNE 5 20 11 13 -- 49: Z. Adkins 12, Meddings 13, Staley 2, Eaves 0, May 8, Maynard 2, Marcum 0, C. Adkins 12.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7 10 19 17 -- 53: Coleman 4, Neal 6, Mahlmeister 3, E. Rowe 5, Johnson 19, Brown 14, McCloud 2.
ASHLAND 87, LYON COUNTY 81: The Tomcats rallied from 18 down to beat the Lyons in the King of the Bluegrass showcase at Fairdale High School in Louisville. Colin Porter scored 19 points and handed out 12 assists for Ashland. Ethan Sellars scored 25 points and Cole Villers 24. Zander Cater scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 74, HURRICANE 35: Ashton Mooney scored 18 points to help the Patriots (3-1) top the Redskins in the Hocking Valley Spartan Bank Classic in Albany, Ohio. Austin Reeves and Brady McMullen scored 10 each. Beny Til led Hurricane with nine points.
LINCOLN COUNTY 66, BUFFALO 46: Four Panthers scored in double figures in a triumph over the Bison in Hamlin West Virginia. Cam Blevins led Lincoln County with 24 points. Brady Slone scored 13 points, Sawyer Tomblin 12 and Jackson Sanders 11 for Lincoln County. Caleb Nutter led Buffalo with 12 points.
FAIRVIEW SPLITS: Jaxon Manning scored 30 points and Bubba Day 23 as the Eagles beat Augusta 76-70 on Friday. Fairview (3-6) fell 68-63 to Robertson County Saturday in the Stock Yard Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County High School in Morehead, Kentucky.
RAVENSWOOD 73, WAHAMA 43: Matthew Carte and Ashton Miller each scored 14 points, lifting the Red Devils (3-0) over the White Falcons. Drew Hunt chipped in 12 points. Sawyer VanMatre scored 16 for Wahama (1-2).
Girls basketball
CHESAPEAKE 63, SCOTT 38: The Panthers outscored the Skyhawks 39-8 in the second half in the Woods Lumber Classic at the University of Rio Grande. Kandace Pauley led Chesapeake (3-5) with 19 points. Kate Ball scored 15 and Brooklyn McComas 10. Gracie Ferrell led Scott (0-6) with 19 points.
SCOTT 7 18 2 6 -- 38: Tomblin 8, Miller 7, Smith 0, Roberts 0, Butcher 3, Moore 0, Ball 0, Walls 0, Ferrell 19, Harper 1.
CHESAPEAKE 11 13 10 29 -- 63: Pauley 19, Dillon 2, Isaacs 2, Duncan 7, Ball 15, McComas 10, Webb 8, Hicks 0, Fuller 0.
FAIRLAND 67, PORTSMOUTH WEST 40: Reese Barnitz scored 19 points to lift the Dragons (7-2) to a triumph over the Senators (8-2) in the Woods Lumber Classic at the University of Rio Grande. Bree Allen scored 16 points, Tomi Hinkle 15 and Kylee Bruce 12. Maelynn Howell led Portsmouth West with 13 points.
"Defensively we did a great job," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. "We're doing a good job of not only getting stops and challenging every shot, but rebounding shots they do take. I can't say enough about our defense."
PORTSMOUTH WEST 12 4 10 14 -- 40: Howell 13, Andre 0, Adkins 4, Cline 4, McDermott 3, Rollins 0, Sayre 3, Beaver 9, Howard 4, Bennett 0.
FAIRLAND 16 19 22 10 -- 67: R. Barnitz 19, Black 0, Allen 16, Hinkle 15, K. Barnitz 3, Taylor 2, Bruce 12.
SOUTH GALLIA 62, SOUTH WEBSTER 56: The Rebels (5-1) made 11 3-pointers in a victory over the host Jeeps. Emma Clary scored 21 points as South Gallia pulled away from a 26-26 halftime tie. Tori Triplett scored 20 points. Bri Claxon paced South Webster with 20 points and Faith Maloney scored 14.
FORT FRYE 50, CABELL MIDLAND 45: Jazmyn Wheeler scored 17 points and Jayda Allie 13 in the Knights' loss to the Cadets at the Woods Lumber Classic at the University of Rio Grande.