ONA — When Chandler Schmidt graduates in the spring, George Washington football and basketball coaches might attend just to be sure he’s really gone.
Schmidt carried 14 times for 96 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead No. 7 Cabell Midland (7-1) to a 35-7 victory over No. 9 George Washington (4-3) in a battle of Class AAA high school football powers at the Castle.
Schmidt, who hit a game-winning shot to eliminate G.W. in the 2019 state basketball tournament, bedeviled the Patriots again in football.
“It was an exciting game to play and to score four touchdowns,” Schmidt said. “I couldn’t have done any of it, though, without the rest of team. The offensive line blocked great and the defense played well.”
Schmidt’s brother, Dominic, also starred. The younger Schmidt, a junior, intercepted two passes. Both led to Knights touchdowns.
“I just fell back and played it the way the coaches told me,” Dominic Schmidt said of the pair of picks. “They have a really good quarterback, but he’s young and we wanted to force him to make mistakes.”
G.W. sophomore Abe Fenwick completed 15 of 29 passes for 154 yards. He also ran 1 yard for a touchdown to give George Washington a 7-0 lead at 7:46 of the first quarter. Cabell Midland, though, sacked Fenwick three times, with defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts dropping him twice. The Knights shut down the G.W. running game, holding the Patriots to minus-1 yards on 13 attempts.
Cabell Midland’s vaunted rushing attack, meanwhile, did what it usually does. Jackson Fetty gained 87 yards on 16 carries and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Mason Moran added 76 yards on 10 attempts. Ryan Wolfe picked up 33 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Tevin Taylor carried twice for 24 yards. The Knights finished with 316 yards on 50 carries. Wolfe completed his only pass for 43 yards to Moran.
“Our defense was solid,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said of the 3-3 stack. “It was good against that offense. Our offense was good. It’s a good win.”
Schmidt answered G.W.’s touchdown just 1:10 later with a 6-yard run. Olivia Charles kicked the first of five extra points to tie it. Schmidt scored again on a 2-yard plunge with 1:39 left in the second quarter to cap a 12-play, 71-yard drive, all on the ground.
The Patriots drove to the Knights’ 33 to open the second half, but Roberts sacked Fenwick for a 9-yard loss and on the next play, Dominic Schmidt made his first interception. Seven plays and 58 yards later, Schmidt scored from the 1 to make it 21-7.
Cabell Midland made it 28-7 when Schmidt ended a 14-play, 87-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run with 6:33 left in the game. Wolfe capped the scoring with a 4-yard keeper with 36 seconds to play.
The Knights visit Parkersburg South at 7 p.m. Friday. George Washington entertains Woodrow Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 7 0 0 0 — 7
CABELL MIDLAND 7 7 7 14 — 35
GW — Fenwick 1 run (Morehead kick)
CM — C. Schmidt 6 run (Charles kick)
CM — C. Schmidt 2 run (Charles kick)
CM — C. Schmidt 1 run (Charles kick)
CM — C. Schmidt 3 run (Charles kick)
CM — Wolfe 4 run (Charles kick)
Team statistics
GW CM
First downs 12 16
Rushes-yards 13-(-1) 50-316
Passes 15-29- 2 1-1-0
Passing yards 154 43
Total yards 153 359
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-40 6-60
Punts 2-50.0 2 28.5
Individual statistics
Rushing: George Washington — Fenwick 5-(minus-19), C. Matthews 1-0, Dues 2-13, E. Pinkerton 1-3, K. Matthew 1-1, Sack 3-1; Cabell Midland — Fetty 16-87, C. Schmidt 14-96, Moran 10-76, Taylor 2-24, Wolfe 8-33.
Passing: George Washington — Fenwick 15-29-2, 154 yards; Cabell Midland — Wolfe 1-1-0, 43 yards.
Receiving: George Washington — Dues 4-53, Fitzpatrick 4-43, Hatfield 2-18, Reed 2-21, Valentine 1-5, Sack 2-14; Cabell Midland — Moran 1-43.