HUNTINGTON — For the most of the night, the Knights’ answer to Spring Valley was Chandler Schmidt.
The standout senior scored 31 points in a 61-54 win over the Timberwolves. It marked their second consecutive victory following a five-game losing streak.
“I just felt it,” Schmidt said. “Our team was moving the ball around I was coming off screens and spreading the floor and when I got my open shots, I started to hit them.”
For Knight’s coach JJ Martin, the win was a special one as it came with Rick Chaffin on the opposing sideline. Martin coached under Chaffin at Cabell Midland previously and played under him in high school.
“I played for Rick, coached with Rick and don’t where I would be without Rick. I’m well aware of what kind of coach he is and knew he would be prepared and make adjustments,” Martin said.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead but stalled out briefly in the second quarter, which allowed Spring Valley a window to get back in the game. That’s when Schmidt rattled off eight straight points, helping the Knights to a four-point halftime lead.
He scored the first four points for visiting Cabell Midland in the third quarter and helped spark a 10-0 run after Spring Valley’s Keyan Grayson tied the game at 30-30 midway through the third quarter.
“That’s what Chandler does,” Martin said. “He hit some tough shots and I was happy with the way he was able to get to the rim in the third and fourth quarters and it really did feel like he was the answer when we needed him to be. Having a guy like him who can hit tough shots and get to the rim helps you win games like this.”
Schmidt’s 31 points led all scorers. His brother Dominic chipped in 10. Spring Valley’s Lucas Hazlett scored a team-high 24 and made six 3-pointers, keeping the Timberwolves around until Midland closed out the win at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“I said when I left Midland that [Martin] was ready,” Chaffin said. “He can coach and he showed what he can do. His kids were under control and did what they were supposed to do to win.”
It was the Timberwolves’ 10 consecutive loss. Even without the desired result, Chaffin said he saw growth in his players who have been through the ringer this season, his first with the Timberwolves.
“They made mistakes early in the season and tonight they started fixing some of those mistakes and I think tonight was another learning process that we’ll get better from that,” Chaffin said.
The Knights have now strung together a pair of wins over Mountain State Athletic Conference foes Hurricane and Spring Valley this week and will look to continue their winning streak Saturday when they face Huntington St. Joe.
“This week felt good, even with the games being closer than we would’ve liked, to win Tuesday and today I think helps our guys refocus and keep the attitude and energy up in practice,” Martin said.
SV 6 16 13 19 — 54: Hazlett 24, Adkins 9, Grayson 8, Smith 5, Caldwell 4, Larsen 4.
CM 17 9 18 17 — 61: C. Schmidt 31, D. Schmidt 10, Fetty 9, Eastone 6, Gibson 4, Frost 1