Cabell Midland’s Jack Eastone passes the ball to Levi Marshall during the Knights game against Parkersburg on Wednesday in Parkersburg.

PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg.

PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after one, found itself behind 34-23 at the break. After exploding for 23 points in the third quarter, PHS managed to even the affair at 46 going into the final eight minutes. However, the Knights drained five of their first six 3s, including one each from Schmidt and Jack Eastone just 21 ticks apart, to open the fourth as the Big Reds never got back within one possession.

