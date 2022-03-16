ONA -- On Thursday, Chandler Schmidt will return to the court where four seasons ago he made a statewide name for himself.
As a Cabell Midland freshman facing defending state champion George Washington, Schmidt made the game-winning shot in a 64-62 victory in the first round of the boys basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"We actually were drawing that play up for another player," said then-Knights coach Rick Chaffin, now head coach at Spring Valley. "Chandler said he wanted the ball and that he would make that shot."
Schmidt, a strong 6-foot, 205-pound guard, smiled at the memory. He hopes to be just as happy Thursday after No. 7 seed Cabell Midland (15-9) takes on second-seeded Jefferson (22-0) in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
Schmidt enters the game with 1,890 points, the most all-time in program history. Likely to be a four-time All-Stater, Schmidt has done more than just rack up individual accolades, according to Knights coach J.J. Martin.
The Knights star turned around a program that rarely had been better than mediocre since winning the state Class AAA title in 2002.
"He was a huge part of turning the program from night to day," Martin said. "He did a very good job as a freshman. Throughout his four years, the impact he's had on the game, if he's not in the game, teams' game plans change. He can handle the ball, handle pressure, can post almost anybody up. He's a very, very strong kid. He's been a huge part in turning this program around. I'm super happy for him."
Schmidt said he's not due all the credit. His brother Dominic, Aiden Cottrell, Jack Eastone, Jackson Fetty, Kyle Frost, Cooper Gibson, Tevin Taylor and others have combined to make the Knights a force.
Whether Cabell Midland can knock off Jefferson is to be seen. The Knights and Cougars feature one common opponent, Martinsburg. Cabell Midland beat the Bulldogs 66-49 on Feb. 4. Jefferson topped Martinsburg 97-68 on Jan. 25 and 80-65 on Feb. 15.
"We come in with not as good a record as we wanted and finishing with the seventh seed, some people look at us and think we're not as good as we usually are, but I think we can go really far in the state tournament," Schmidt said. "Jefferson, we watched film on them. They're decent in size. All five starters average in double digits. They're pretty athletic and like to get after it. I think we'll give them a challenge."
Schmidt moved to West Virginia from Indiana five years ago and played his eighth-grade season at Huntington St. Joe. He was more known for his football prowess then and matriculated to Cabell Midland's powerful program for high school. He earned All-State honors playing running back and defensive back/linebacker.
"When I came here, they told me it wasn't really a good basketball school but a good football school," Schmidt said. "I thought I could hopefully change the basketball program around. I didn't know if I'd even play as a freshman."
Martin said he didn't know, either. Martin was an assistant to Chaffin then and said after the first practice they knew they had a difference-maker on the court.
The team's leading scorer and rebounder, Schmidt draws considerable attention from opposing teams and fans.
"A lot of people for whatever reason they feel a certain way about Chandler," Martin said. "I don't know what that stems from. He's a high school kid, a very respectful kid. He's a great student with a 4.2 grade-point average. He's an overall good kid. He holds himself a certain way on the court and gets beat on by other teams. Some might think he's cocky, but really he's confident. There's a difference."
Schmidt hopes to sign to play at Navy.
"The coach is coming to watch me work out and talk to my family," Schmidt said. "If that all works out, I'll commit next week. I have other schools, (NCAA Division II) and smaller DI schools. Navy is my main interest right now. It's a great opportunity."