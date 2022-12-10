The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Dominic Schmidt scored 17 points, 15 in the second half, to rally Cabell Midland’s boys’ basketball team from a halftime deficit to secure a season-opening win over Charleston Catholic.

Schmidt was held without a field goal in the first half but hit 3 of 4 shots from the floor in the second to lead the Knights to the 53-47 win on its home floor.

Tags

