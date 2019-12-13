ONA — From the head coach to the players on the bench, there are plenty of new faces on the bench this season for Cabell Midland’s boys basketball team.
J.J. Martin, a former Huntington High player, moved up from assistant coach for the Knights to head coach this year and he’ll have only three returning players from last year’s state tournament team.
Chandler Schmidt, Palmer Riggio and Sean Marcum saw playing time last year but only Schmidt, now a sophomore, is a returning starter.
Schmidt averaged 18 points per game as a freshman after he moved to the area from Indiana. He was named to the Herald-Dispatch all-Tri-State boys team and was named third team all-state.
Cabell Midland finished 19-8 last year and took second place in Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 and earned a state tournament berth after beating Parkersburg in the regional round.
Needless to say, when Schmidt went down with a broken foot in Cabell Midland’s third game of the football season against Spring Valley, the basketball season seemed somewhat in doubt. Schmidt though returned from the injury to not just play in the final three football games, including the state championship game against Martinsburg, but will be ready to step on the court again for Cabell Midland too.
“I can run on it, jump on it, I’ve been icing it every single day,” said Schmidt. “It’s a little weak but running and jumping on it I feel it’s the same as it was before.”
As a sophomore, Schmidt wants to take the Knights to the next step and win the state championship this team. He also wants to take home first team all-state honors this year.
First though, he needs to get back into basketball shape. Football allows for much more standing around than basketball.
“It’s a way different transition,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been running a lot. It’s a whole different conditioning and everything. Running up and down the court is way harder than running on the football field.”
From that stand point, Schmidt won’t be the only player on the roster trying to get his basketball legs in shape after a long football season.
Schmidt will be joined by fellow football players J.J. Roberts, Jayden Johnson, Jackson Oxley and Riggio who came off the bench to see valuable minutes for the Knights cagers last year.
Other familiar faces for Schmidt this season will be his younger brother Dominic Schmidt who is a freshman this year and his mother, Christina, who is the head assistant coach under Martin.
Christina Schmidt coached at the college level previously before moving to the high school level but has been coaching her two sons their whole lives.
“I’m hoping he can learn to develop a little more where he feels like he’s got his teammates there to help him out,” Christina Schmidt said. “I don’t want him to feel like he has to do everything.”
Chandler said his mother has always been there to help him with basketball and guiding him “through things.”
Martin is familiar with the team from spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach. He counts Schmidt, and his family, among the tools he has to make the Knights a formidable team.