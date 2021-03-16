The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_3243.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell Midland principal Lloyd McGuffin presents  junior guard Chandler Schmidt a plaque and game ball for scoring 1,000 career points. Schmidt hit the milestone Tuesday in a game vs. Riverside at the Castle in Ona.

 Tim Stephens | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — That Chandler Schmidt scored his 1,000th career point on a layup was fitting.

Cabell Midland (3-1), ranked third in Class AAAA, made layups throughout the game Tuesday in pounding Riverside 97-41 in boys high school basketball at the Castle.

Schmidt hit the 1,000-point mark at 6:40 of the second quarter off an assist by K.K. Siebert. Those two and Palmer Riggio bedeviled the Warriors (0-5) throughout, with Schmidt scoring 27 points, Riggio 21 and Siebert 20. Siebert also grabbed 13 rebounds. Jaydyn Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

“I’ve always wanted 1,000 points,” Schmidt said. “It’s been a dream of mine and is a big accomplishment.”

Siebert’s basket, a layup, at 5:42 of the first quarter gave the Knights a 7-5 lead and they never trailed afterward, leading 27-13 after one period and 54-17 by halftime. Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin subbed extensively, but was limited because starter Dominic Schmidt and key reserves Cory Sweeney and Ethan Taylor we’re quarantined because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We talked to our guys about our numbers, having three kids from our rotation out,” Martin said. “They came out ready to compete. In fact, we played a lot better than we did in our previous games.”

Martin said he was thrilled for Schmidt.

“I’m super excited for Chandler,” Martin said. “What goes into doing that as a junior is a lot of work on and off the court.”

Tyler Perdue led Riverside with 18 points. Josh Arthur chipped in 10.

RIVERSIDE 13 4 8 16 — 41: Mitchell 0, Harvey 0, Perdue 18, Naylor 2, Arthur 10, Ball 6, Booker 0, Ward2, Carrell 2.

CABELL MIDLAND 27 27 23 20 — 97: Eastone 6, Fife 0, Siebert 20, Johnson 16, Riggio 21, C. Schmidt 27, Swann 4.

Girls

CABELL MIDLAND 77, RIVERSIDE 16: The Knights (3-1) jumped to a 15-0 lead and rolled over the Warriors (3-4) at the Castle in Ona.

Autumn Lewis led Cabell Midland, ranked third in Class AAAA, with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jazmyn Wheeler scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hailey Matthews scored 16 points and Jayda Allie 13.

Hanna Atha and Rachel Siders each scored four points to lead Riverside.

RIVERSIDE 5 3 2 6 — 16: Irvin 0, Keenan 0, Newkirk 0, Atha 4, Hutchinson 3, Kauffman 1, Williams 0, Starsick 2, McKenzie 2, Siders 4.

CABELL MIDLAND 24 18 19 16 — 77: Wheeler 26, Aldridge 2, Graves 0, Vaughn 0, Matthews 16, R. Allie 5, J. Allie 13, Lewis 23, K. Wallis 2.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you