ONA — That Chandler Schmidt scored his 1,000th career point on a layup was fitting.
Cabell Midland (3-1), ranked third in Class AAAA, made layups throughout the game Tuesday in pounding Riverside 97-41 in boys high school basketball at the Castle.
Schmidt hit the 1,000-point mark at 6:40 of the second quarter off an assist by K.K. Siebert. Those two and Palmer Riggio bedeviled the Warriors (0-5) throughout, with Schmidt scoring 27 points, Riggio 21 and Siebert 20. Siebert also grabbed 13 rebounds. Jaydyn Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
“I’ve always wanted 1,000 points,” Schmidt said. “It’s been a dream of mine and is a big accomplishment.”
Siebert’s basket, a layup, at 5:42 of the first quarter gave the Knights a 7-5 lead and they never trailed afterward, leading 27-13 after one period and 54-17 by halftime. Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin subbed extensively, but was limited because starter Dominic Schmidt and key reserves Cory Sweeney and Ethan Taylor we’re quarantined because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We talked to our guys about our numbers, having three kids from our rotation out,” Martin said. “They came out ready to compete. In fact, we played a lot better than we did in our previous games.”
Martin said he was thrilled for Schmidt.
“I’m super excited for Chandler,” Martin said. “What goes into doing that as a junior is a lot of work on and off the court.”
Tyler Perdue led Riverside with 18 points. Josh Arthur chipped in 10.
RIVERSIDE 13 4 8 16 — 41: Mitchell 0, Harvey 0, Perdue 18, Naylor 2, Arthur 10, Ball 6, Booker 0, Ward2, Carrell 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 27 27 23 20 — 97: Eastone 6, Fife 0, Siebert 20, Johnson 16, Riggio 21, C. Schmidt 27, Swann 4.
Girls
CABELL MIDLAND 77, RIVERSIDE 16: The Knights (3-1) jumped to a 15-0 lead and rolled over the Warriors (3-4) at the Castle in Ona.
Autumn Lewis led Cabell Midland, ranked third in Class AAAA, with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jazmyn Wheeler scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hailey Matthews scored 16 points and Jayda Allie 13.
Hanna Atha and Rachel Siders each scored four points to lead Riverside.
RIVERSIDE 5 3 2 6 — 16: Irvin 0, Keenan 0, Newkirk 0, Atha 4, Hutchinson 3, Kauffman 1, Williams 0, Starsick 2, McKenzie 2, Siders 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 24 18 19 16 — 77: Wheeler 26, Aldridge 2, Graves 0, Vaughn 0, Matthews 16, R. Allie 5, J. Allie 13, Lewis 23, K. Wallis 2.