BELLE, W.Va. -- Chandler Schmidt scored 39 points to lead Cabell Midland (1-0) to a 72-63 triumph over Riverside (1-1) in high school boys basketball.
Dominic Schmidt scored 12 points for the Knights.
Braydin Ward scored 18 points, Peyton Forman 13 and Donald Naylor 10 for Riverside.
CABELL MIDLAND 22 15 18 17 -- 72: C. Schmidt 39, D. Schmidt 12, Fetty 0, Frost 9, Eastone 3, Taylor 7, Hutchison 2, Cottrill 3.
RIVERSIDE 8 15 13 27 -- 63: Mitchell 9, Perdue 1, Naylor 10, Terrell 0, Crockett 5, Cazelle 7, Foreman 13, Ward 18.
FAIRLAND 71, PORTSMOUTH 59: Aiden Porter scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and issued five assists as the Dragons (4-1 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Trojans (2-3, 0-3) at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.
J.D. Thacker scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Fairland. Ethan Taylor scored 19 points and snagged nine rebounds. Dariyonne Bryant led Portsmouth with 19 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 13.
PORTSMOUTH 8 13 21 12 -- 59: Lattimore 4, Spence 0, Bryant 19, Duncan 6, Sanderlin 13, Carr 2, Maxie 2, Berry 8.
FAIRLAND 21 10 23 17 -- 71: Davis 6, Porter 29, Taylor 19, Martin 0, Thacker 12, Marcum 0, Allen 5, Tooley 0, Lucas 0, Southard 0, Leep 0, Hunt 0, Buchanan 0.
SOUTH POINT 58, GALLIA ACADEMY 53: The Pointers (5-0 overall, 3-0 OVC) overcame an early six-point deficit to beat the Blue Devisl (3-2, 1-2) in Centenary, Ohio. Caleb Schnider scored 21 points and Mason Kazee 18 for South Point. Xander Dornan chipped in 10. Zane Loveday scored 17 points and Brody Fellure 15 for Gallia Academy.
SOUTH POINT 13 11 17 17 -- 58: Schneider 21, Adams 5, Jackson 2, Kazee 18, Pegram 2, Ermalovich 0, Dornon 10.
GALLIA ACADEMY 19 5 14 15 -- 53: Franklin 0, Saunders 3, Wamsley 0, Fellure 15, Call 8, Rowe 2, Loveday 17, Clary 8.
ASHLAND 85, FAIRVIEW 35: Zander Carter led the Tomcats (4-2) with 18 points in a rout of the Eagles in Anderson Gym. Ryan Atkins and Ethan Sellars each scored 12 points. Jaxon manning led Fairview (2-5) with 19 points.
WINFIELD 86, POINT PLEASANT 50: The Generals scored 30 points in the second quarter to rally past the visiting Big Blacks (0-3). Ross Musick led Winfield with 19 points. Grant Barton paced Point Pleasant with 10 points.
HANNAN 70, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 68: The Wildcats (1-0) beat the Royals (0-6) in overtime in Ashton, West Virginia. Brady Edmunds scored 17 points, Logan Barker 16, Eli Chapman 15 and Justin Rainey 14 for Hannan, which trailed 38-30 at halftime. Christian Blevins paced Rose Hill Christian with 28 points. Blevins made seven 3-pointers, one at the buzzer in regulation to forced the extra period. Chase Pennington scored 18 points and Luke Pennington 10.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 16 22 17 10 3 -- 68: L. Pennington 10, Blevins 28, C. Pennington 18, Wilburn 8, Rucker 4.
HANNAN 17 13 18 17 5 -- 70: Watkins 8, Chapman 15, Rainey 14, Baker 16, Edmunds 17.
SOUTH GALLIA 56, EASTERN-MEIGS 40: The Rebels (3-1) never trailed in beating the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Kyeler Rossiter scored 13. Trey Hill led Eastern-Meigs with 13 points. Isaiah Reed scored 11.
ALEXANDER 64, RIVER VALLEY 49: Kyler D'Augustino scored 34 points as the Spartans (3-3) beat the Raiders (1-3) in Albany, Ohio. Jance Lambert led River Valley with 19 points. Mason Rhodes scored 12 and Kade Alderman 11.
Girls basketball
TVC 57, GRACE CHRISTIAN 44: Teays Valley Christian (9-1) forced 17 turnovers in the first half of a victory over the Soldiers (3-2) in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Natalee Barnett led the Lions with 26 points. Lauren White scored 13 and Zara Murphy 10. Sydney Cicenas placed Grace Christian with 21 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 15 7 10 12 -- 44: Cicenas 21, C. ADkins 9, Tanner 4, H. Adkins 6, Holderby 2, Adams 2.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 23 11 8 15 -- 57: Barnett 26, L. White 13, Murphy 10, White 6, Ferrell 2.
