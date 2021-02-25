ONA — Chandler Schmidt said he and his basketball team have something to prove this season.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 junior at Cabell Midland High School, said the Knights are capable of winning the state tournament, in which they’ve qualified the last two seasons. Cabell Midland went 1-1 in the tournament two seasons ago and made the eight-team field last year before the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schmidt, a Class AAA first-team all-stater who averaged 17.1 points per game, said that cancelation took away a chance for the Knights to show what they could do and for him to display his talents to colleges.
“Last year at the end of the season we were getting together as a team, but then the season got cut short,” said Schmidt, whose mother, Cristina, is an assistant coach with the Knights. “We have to come back this year and show them why were were at the state tournament and why we should have been there.”
The sharp-shooting guard said he also wants to convince college coaches he can play at that level. Several schools already know Schmidt could be an asset to their programs.
“(West Virginia University) sent me like 100 mailings,” Schmidt said. “I got a bunch of small Division I and major Division I schools interested. Navy, Air Force, some schools in Texas and Florida. I hope this year boosts me up and I get the offers I want.”
Team, though, comes before individuals in the Knights program. Coach J.J. Martin insists on that.
“They’re good workers,” Martin said. “They put the work in, especially as young as they are. Chandler led our team as a freshman, even with a group of older guys. People forget he broke his leg playing football and thought he might not play basketball.”
Schmidt, a standout defensive back who is drawing recruiting attention in that sport, as well, rolled his ankle in a football game at Spring Valley. At the hospital he learned he suffered a broken leg that required 12 screws and a metal plate to repair. Schmidt not only played basketball after the gruesome injury, he returned to the football field late in the season.
Martin said he thinks Schmidt at full strength will be even more impressive.
“This year, he’s going to be a lot better,” Martin said. “It shows already in practice, in his shot. It helps having guys like Chandler on the team.”
Cabell Midland’s goal is a state title, but winning the rugged Mountain State Athletic Conference would be an accomplishment. Schmidt looked at the gym wall where banners representing each MSAC hung and said almost all of those teams could win the conference.
“There’s always going to be good competition in the MSAC, but we always think we have an edge on people because our team chemistry is so good and we work together as a team and that’s going to help us throughout the season,” Schmidt said. “We’re going to get better and better after each game.”
Schmidt, who has a 4.2 grade point average and is undecided on a college major, said he hopes the season isn’t delayed or canceled again. While teams in every state surrounding West Virginia have played this fall, Schmidt said he is OK with not tipping off until March 9 when the Knights visit Capital.
“I feel like it’s better for us,” said Schmidt, who credited God for his basketball ability. “While we had time off we were working out together at Planet Fitness, getting our cardio in and getting ready for the season. We have to cram in a bunch of games, three or four a week, but at least we get to play.”
Early in the season, Schmidt expects to surpass the 1,000-point mark. He has 932, rare for a junior.
“I was hoping to get it last year in the state tournament,” Schmidt said.