ONA -- Cabell Midland High School's PA system in the gym makes it sound as if the Knights' star player is "Dominant Schmidt."
That's accurate, even though the 6-foot-1 senior guard's first name is "Dominic."
Schmidt has averaged 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game in leading Cabell Midland to a 5-3 record. While he won't make anyone forget his brother Chandler, the Knights' all-time-leading scorer and current player at Navy, Dominic has emerged from Chandler's shadow.
"It's different, but not much," Dominic said of playing without his sibling. "Without him it's different, but when I was in middle school I played with these guys. It's a different type of pressure, but I know I can handle it."
The Schmidt brothers are similar in that both can shoot and penetrate. Chandler was a stronger rebounder, Dominic the better passer. The younger Schmidt scored 21 points and issued 14 assists Saturday in an 82-61 victory over Capital.
"The numbers Dom is putting up are phenomenal," Knights coach J.J. Martin said. "He's known for his scoring, but the best part of his game is his IQ and passing ability."
Martin said he was intrigued by what to expect from Schmidt this season, especially in terms of filling the role Chandler had in earning first-team all-state honors three times. Martin said Dominic has more than met expectations.
"I'm so happy to see how he's been playing," Martin said. "He has a lot on his shoulders, a lot of pressure, and has stepped up as a leader who helps the other guys understand what to expect."
The Schmidts, both boys and parents Travis and Cristina, moved to the area from Indiana when Dominic was a seventh-grader. Cristina is an assistant coach for the Midland boys.
"I love coaching him," Cristina said. "Sometimes it's hard. Sometimes it's hard making the adjustment going home and not always talking basketball."
Travis Schmidt played basketball at Purdue-Calumet, where Cristina Schmidt coached for seven seasons. The Schmidt boys inherited athletic ability and basketball intelligence. They didn't, however, rest on that.
Dominic, who recently scored his 1,000th career point, possesses a strong work ethic. That's shown up in his play this season, especially in his passing and free throw shooting.
"In the offseason I worked on it a lot," Dominic said. "I've been talking to my brother. The stuff they do up there is a lot more advanced and he's been telling me it's a different level. I'm trying to play at that level. I've been taking notes from him and doing my thing."
Navy has shown interest in the younger Schmidt, as have Marshall, Richmond, the University of Charleston and Marietta. Schmidt said he'll let the season play out and hopes for a deep tournament run before opting for a college.
Whatever school lands Schmidt will pick up a cerebral student-athlete and not just on the basketball court. He's a stellar chess player who learned that game when he was age 4.
"I've gotten pretty good at it," Schmidt said. "My neighbors when I was young were in a club and I went over to their house and they taught me to play."
Whether moving Knights on the chess board or directing them on the basketball court, Schmidt is making a case for Class AAAA all-state and player of the year honors. He said, though, anything he earns is a team award.
"These guys have been with us along the way and they know the system," Dominic said. "They're filling in the roles well. We play well together. It's different. We lost a lot of scoring, but everybody's been stepping up and it's good. We preach all playing together. Somebody different can go for 20 every night. We just have to trust each other."