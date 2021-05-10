HUNTINGTON — Two players from Cabell Midland and one each from Huntington High and Spring Valley made the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference boys high school basketball first team.
Chandler Schmidt, a junior guard who averaged 21 points per game, and K.K. Siebert, a senior forward who averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per contest, were Knights who made the squad. They helped Cabell Midland to a 12-5 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the state tournament.
Huntington High’s Amare Smith averaged 14 points per game to lead the Highlanders to a 12-4 record and the semifinals of the state tournament. Spring Valley’s Corbin Page, who led the MSAC in scoring at 24 points per game, also made the team.
Schmidt said the season didn’t end the way he wanted, as Cabell Midland lost 57-52 to Martinsburg in the state tournament, but he will use the defeat as motivation to try to send the Knights back to the Elite Eight for a fourth consecutive season.
“This is all motivation to keep going,” Schmidt said. “We will be back next year.”
George Washington’s Mason Pinkett, who scored 19 points per game and led the Patriots to a state championship, was named player of the year. G.W.’s Rick Green was tabbed coach of the year. The Patriots’ Alex Yoakum also made the first team, along with Anthony Hersh of Capital, Bryson Singer of Parkersburg and D.J. Johnson of South Charleston.
The second team featured Eli Archer and Brenden Hoffman of Huntington High, Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland, Elijah Poore of Capital, Ben Nicol of George Washington, Nas’Jaih Jones of Hurricane, Mondrell Dean of St. Albans and Jaimelle Claytor of St. Albans.
Hoffman, a sophomore, said he looks forward to next season.
“I think we’ll be a really good team again,” Hoffman said. “We have a lot of good players back and we’ll have played together more. I think we can be right back (at the state tournament) again.”
Earning special honorable mention were, Chase Maynard and Ben Turner of Spring Valley; Palmer Riggio of Cabell Midland; Jaylen Motley of Huntington High; Kcion Welch of Capital; Taran Fitzpatrick of G.W.; J.T. James of Hurricane; Carson Dennis of Parkersburg; Josh Arthur, Peyton Foreman and Braydin Ward of Riverside; Cayden Faucett and Wayne Harris of South Charleston; and Peyton Brown and Drew Reed of St. Albans.
Honorable mention selections included, Joe Patterson of Huntington High, Etahn Taylor of Cabell Midland, Jace Caldwell of Spring Valley, Garrett Stuck of Capital, John Goetz of George Washington, Elijah Crompton and Jaxon Nicely of Hurricane, Josh Kopec of Parkersburg; Jacob Ball of Riverside, Bryson Smith of South Charleston and Jamison McDaniels of St. Albans.