SPRING VALLEY -- Cabell Midland outscored Spring Valley 25-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 79-53 victory in boys high school basketball Saturday at the Wolves Den.
Chandler Schmidt led the Knights (2-1) with 26 points. Dominic Schmidt scored 15 points, K.K. Siebert and Palmer Riggio 13 each and Ethan Short 10. Corbin Page scored 29 points for the Timberwolves. Cory Maynard chipped in 10.
Spring Valley returns to action vs. Parkersburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University. Cabell Midland also is back on the court Tuesday for a 7 p.m. home game with Riverside.
CABELL MIDLAND 16 20 18 25 -- 79: D. Schmidt 15, C. Schmidt 25, Siebert 13, Riggio 13, Short 10, Johnson 2.
SPRING VALLEY 14 15 13 11 -- 53: Page 29, Maynard 10, Turner 6, Hazelett 3, Fortner 3, Smith 2.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 65, GREENBRIER EAST 60: The Highlanders (3-0) outscored the Spartans 38-27 in the second half to beat the host Spartans (2-1).
Amare Smith led Huntington High with 18 points. Brendan Hoffman scored 17 points and Jo Patterson and Eli Archer 10 each. Bailee Coles led Greenbrier East with 25 points. William Gabbert scored 19 and Goose Gabbert 10.
The Highlanders play again at 7 p.m. Monday, taking on Parkersburg South in the Little General's Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 18 9 20 18 -- 65: Patterson 10, Motley 6, Z. Johnson 2, Hoffman 17, Barlow 2, Smith 18, Archer 10.
GREENBRIER EAST 16 17 12 15 -- 60: Via 5, Gabbert 10, Coles 25, Gabbert 19, Vance 1, Seams 2.
WINFIELD 64, HURRICANE 45: Daven Wall scored 16 points as the Generals (3-2) over the Redskins (1-4).
Carson Crouch and Joey Gress each scored 12 points for Winfield. Nas'jaih Jones scored 11 for Hurricane.
Girls
WAYNE 58, RIPLEY 39: Alana Eves scored 19 points as the Pioneers beat the Vikings in the first game ever featuring the two teams.
Laneigh Brooks scored 11 points for Wayne (4-0). Corbin Casto paced Ripley (3-2) with 12 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 56, FAIRVIEW 27: The Musketeers (10-13) jumped to a 29-12 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Eagles (5-17) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Emma Frazier led Greenup County with 13 points. Kierra Loving scored 11 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Fairview.
GREENUP COUNTY. 12 25 11 8 — 56: Maynard 9, Frazier 13, Gammon 8, Bush 7, Hall 0, D. Crum 2, Burney 5, W. Crum 2, Boltz 3, Spencer 4, McCormick 0, Taylor 3, Hunt 0, Shaffer 0.
FAIRVIEW 7 9 7 4 — 27: Newton 0, Wallace 0, Mi. Caskey 4, Nelson 4, Loving 11, Meade 0, Ma. Caskey 0, N. Tackett 0, M. Tackett 4, Stidham 6, Worthington 2, Ruley 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 79, JENKINS 71: Bellamee Sparks scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Royals (18-11) defeated the Cavaliers (7-15).
Gabby Karle scored 19 points and snared 10 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian, which plays Ashland at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 64th District Tournament at Boyd County Middle School. Baylee Trimble scored 14 points and snatched 10 rebounds. Jewlia VanKueren scored 13 points.