HUNTINGTON -- After surviving a scare from Spring Valley on Feb. 12, Cabell Midland wasn't about to risk an upset on Tuesday.
The Knights (12-9) defeated the Timberwolves 64-51 in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 1 boys high school basketball tournament in the Lucas-Archer Gym at Huntington High. A closer-than-expected 57-54 victory over Spring Valley (4-17) three weeks ago was the impetus for the triumph Tuesday.
"I think so," Cabell Midland coach J.J. Roberts said after being asked if his players were motivated by the narrow victory. "(Timberwolves coach Rick Chaffin) really has those guys playing well. What they are now from what they were at the beginning of the season is night and day."
Spring Valley hung around most of the first half, trailing 15-11 after one quarter and 24-19 with 3:13 left until halftime. Cooper Gibson, though, scored on a layup before Dominic Schmidt and Chandler Schmidt made 3-pointers during the next 1:57 to push the Knights' lead to 32-19. The Timberwolves never seriously threatened after that.
"We moved the ball well on offense," Roberts said. "We hadn't played in a week and gave up a few too many offensive rebounds early, but overall we executed well. I'm really happy for our guys."
Cabell Midland buried Spring Valley with a 7-0 run to begin the third quarter. The Knights led by as many as 21 and Timberwolves never pulled closer than within 13 the rest of the way.
Chandler Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 26 points Dominic Schmidt scored 15. Ty Smith scored 14 and Luke Larsen 12 for Spring Valley.
Second-seeded Cabell Midland advances to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington High vs. the top-seeded and 10th-ranked Highlanders (10-11). Huntington won the regular-season meeting 54-47 on Jan. 21.
"It'll be a good one," Roberts said of the title game. "We played them once and gave up too many rebounds and sent them to the free throw line too often. It's always a challenge with how athletic they are and how they go to the rim. (Highlanders coach Ty Holmes) does a good job with them."
SPRING VALLEY 11 10 8 22 -- 51: Abercrombie 1-5 0-1 3-6 5, Adkins 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Grayson 1-4 0-1 2-2 4, Mosser 2-5 0-0 2-2 6, Hazlett 2-7 0-2 2-2 6, Brown 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Smith 6-12 2-4 0-0 14, Larsen 5-9 1-2 1-4 12, Grimes 1-1 0-0 0-1 2. Totals: 19-46 3-10 10-16 51.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 17 18 14 -- 64: Eastone 3-9 2-4 1-2 9, Gibson 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Fetty 3-4 0-0 1-1 7, D. Schmidt 6-11 2-5 1-4 15, Taylor 1-3 0-1 3-4 5, Cottrill 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Frost 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, C. Schmidt 9-8 3-7 5-9 26, Gillispie 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-39 7-17 11-20 64.