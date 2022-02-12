SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Caleb Schneider scored 29 points, making 13 of 14 free throws, to help South Point to a 63-53 victory over Chesapeake Friday in high school boys basketball.
Mason Kazee scored 14 points for the Pointers (13-7 overall, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference), who used an 18-4 run in the third quarter to take a 50-33 lead.
“Our kids sat down and guarded,” South Point coach Travis Wise said. “This was a good win for our seniors and our team.”
Ben Bragg scored 18 points for the Panthers (12-8, 8-6). Levi Blankenship scored 15 and Dannie Maynard 14.
CHESAPEAKE 13 15 5 20 — 53: Cox 0, Blankenship 15, Bragg 18, Maynard 14, Shockley 3, Daniels 3, Henderson 0, Oldaker 0.
SOUTH POINT 12 20 18 13 — 63: Schneider 29, Adams 3, Kazee 14, Pegram 9, Childers 0, Ermalovich 0, Dornon 4.
ST. ALBANS 59, CABELL MIDLAND 55: Jayden Clark and Chance Hartwell each scored 15 points as the Red Devils (9-5) edged the Knights. Nunu Claytor scored 10. Chandler Schmidt scored 26 for Cabell Midland (9-9).
BOYD COUNTY 62, WEST CARTER 57: The Lions closed on a 21-11 streak to beat the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Jason Ellis led Boyd County with 24 points. Rheyce Deboard scored 12 and Jacob Spurlock 11. Jackson Bond scored 25 and Landon Nichols 11 for West Carter.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 65, IRONTON ST. JOE 57: The Soldiers outscored the host Flyers 18-8 in the third quarter to improve to 6-8. David Wiebe led Grace Christian with 18 points. Luke Tanner scored 14 and Caleb Romans 13. Kai Coleman paced Ironton St. Joe (8-8) with 17 points. Michael Mahlmeister chipped in 13.
RUSSELL 74, GREENUP COUNTY 50: Brady Bell scored 19 points, Griffin Downs 15 and Caleb Rimmer 10 as the Red Devils topped the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Carson Wireman led Greenup County (8-13) with 17 points. Tristan Hannah scored 14 and Jonah Gibson 11.
BUFFALO 66, POINT PLEASANT 56: Caleb Nutter scored 26 points to lift the host Bison (7-10) over the Big Blacks (5-13). Eric Chapman scored 19, Peyton Murphy 11 and Connor Lambert 10 for Point Pleasant.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 55, RIVER VALLEY 37: Drew Carter and Keegan Swop each scored 12 points to help the Buckeyes (7-15 overall, 2-10 Tri-Valley Conference) to a triumph over the Raiders (3-18, 2-8) in Bidwell, Ohio. Mason Rhodes scored 13 and Jance Lambert 11 for River Valley.
WAHAMA 58, WIRT COUNTY 35: The White Falcons (11-8) outscored the Tigers 19-3 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory in Mason, West Virginia. Josiah Lloyd led Wahama with 24 points. Sawyer VanMatre chipped in 13. DeShawn Middleton paced Wirt County (7-12) with 17 points.
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 42, CARTER CHRISTIAN 32: The Soldiers jumped to a 21-6 lead and held off the Warriors. Sydney Cicenas scored 13 points and Caitlyn Adams 12 for Grace Christian (12-5). Taylor Mayo led Carter Christian with 19 points.
RUSSELL 76, GREENUP COUNTY 50: Gabby Oborne scored 24 points, Shaelyn Steele 23 and Bella Quinn 19 as the Red Devils defeated the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rachel Bush led Greenup County with 24 points.
MEIGS 59, RIVER VALLEY 43: Mallory Hawley scored 31 points to lead the Marauders (17-5 overall, 7-5 TVC) by the Raiders (6-16, 2-10) in Bidwell, Ohio. Kallie Burger scored 15 and Savannah White 11 for River Valley.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 29, POINT PLEASANT 14: Annie Cimino scored 11 points as the Irish (7-7) beat the Big Blacks. Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant (7-12) with six points.
RACELAND 57, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 45: The Rams outscored the Royals 21-12 in the fourth quarter to win in Ashland. Nim Maynard scored 18 points and Emma Broughton 16 for Raceland. Bellamee Sparks scored 25 and Isabel Hensley 10 for Rose Hill Christian.
