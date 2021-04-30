AID, Ohio -- Lilly Schneider doubled home Lauren Wells with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Symmes Valley to a 7-6 victory over Green in high school softball on Thursday.
Wells singled to lead off the inning. Two outs later, Schneider, a freshman, smashed a liner to drive in Wells, who went 4 for 4 with two runs batted in. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Kaitlyn Stevens went 2 for 3. Savannah Mart struck out 11 in earning the win as Symmes Valley improved to 14-6 overall and 9-4 in the Southern Ohio Conference.
GREEN 000 042 0 -- 6 7 4
SYMMES VALLEY 101 103 1 -- 7 10 2
Brady and Jenkins, Blankenship (6); Mart and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Wells 4-4 2 RBI, Simpson 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Stevenson 2-3, Schneider 2B.
WHEELERSBURG 13, NORTHWEST 0: The Pirates (14-1 overall, 10-0 SOC) scored nine runs in the second inning on their way to a rout of the Mohawks (6-17, 5-8) in McDermott, Ohio.
Macee Eaton hit a three-run home run and had two hits. Haley Myers, Sydney Skiver, Andi Jo Howard and Boo Sturgill had two hits apiece. Howard was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
PORTSMOUTH 11, SOUTH POINT 1: Daewin Spence went 3 for 3 with three RBI to pace the Trojans past the visiting Pointers.
Tyler Duncan was 3 for 3. Drew Roe went 2 for 4. Jake Carter was 2 for 3 and Winning pitcher Michael Duncan drove in two runs.
SOUTH POINT 010 00 -- 1 3 4
PORTSMOUTH 340 22 -- 11 12 1
Dawson and Chapman; M. Duncan and Yerardi.
Hitting: (P) Roe 2-4 2B, T. Duncan 3-3 Spence 3-3 3 RBI, M. Duncan 2B 2 RBI, Carter 2-3.
Track
RIVER VALLEY WINS QUAD: The Raiders boys won a four-team meet in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley finished with 95 points. Meigs had 65, South Gallia 37 and Eastern-Meigs 32. The Raiders won three relay events. Nathan Young won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.91. Ryan Lollathan took the 300-meter hurdles in 47.68. Ethan Schultz was first in the 400 in 58.37. Cody Wooten won the 800 in 2:11.
Eastern-Meigs won the girls title with 83 points. River Valley was second with 77, Meigs third with 47 and South Gallia fourth with 20.