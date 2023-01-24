The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Ironton defeated Chesapeake Tuesday in a most-unusual manner — with free throws.

The method was abnormal because the Fighting Tigers had made just one of eight foul shots before Braden Schreck and Ethan White combined to sink three in the final 2.6 seconds to secure the 52-49 triumph in high school boys basketball at the Conley Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

