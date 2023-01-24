Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 60F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 60F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
IRONTON — Ironton defeated Chesapeake Tuesday in a most-unusual manner — with free throws.
The method was abnormal because the Fighting Tigers had made just one of eight foul shots before Braden Schreck and Ethan White combined to sink three in the final 2.6 seconds to secure the 52-49 triumph in high school boys basketball at the Conley Center.
“We missed four or five free throws in a row that I thought was going to kill us,” Ironton coach Chris Barnes said. “We didn’t shoot well at all.”
The Tigers (10-4 overall, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference) shot significantly better from the floor than the line. Ironton made 20 of 33 shots (60.6%) and went 8 for 12 (66.7%) from 3-point range. Foul shots and a season-high 16 turnovers, though, nearly cost the Tigers the game.
“In the first quarter, we should have been up double digits,” Barnes said of his team’s 19-13 lead. “We average 10 turnovers a game. We had 10 at halftime.”
The Panthers (7-10, 4-6) appeared in a strong position after freshman Philip Thacker split two defenders from the left of the lane and scored to give Chesapeake a 47-42 lead with 1:50 to play. Shaun Terry, though, made a 3-pointer and Schreck two baskets — one off a steal — to tie it.
Schreck was fouled with 42 seconds left and missed both free throws, but grabbed the rebound off the second and scored to give Ironton a 49-47 lead. Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard drove for a basket with 27 seconds left to tie it.
Schreck made the second of two foul shots with 2.6 seconds left. After Chesapeake threw an inbounds pass out of bounds, White was fouled and swished two more shots from the line to set the score.
“It was a good game,” Schreck said afterward.
Especially good for the Tigers, who kept their Ohio Valley Conference championship hopes alive. Ironton visits league-leading South Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Pointers edged Gallia Academy 54-52 Tuesday to maintain a one-game lead over the Tigers.
“We have to play a lot better than we did tonight,” Barnes said. “We didn’t play very well and their defense and their offense had something to do with it. We don’t match up well with Chesapeake. It’s a hard style to play. You have to go make plays and shoot well.”
Barnes said he’ll take the victory, even if it wasn’t pretty.
“At least the game with South Point means something,” Barnes said. “It’ll be a great crowd and a great game. We’re going to have to play a lot better with a lot more energy.”
Landen Wilson made 6 of 10 shots, 4 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead Ironton with 16 points. Terry was 6 of 10 overall, 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, for 15 points. Schreck scored 13.
Maynard paced the Panthers, who play at Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with 19 points. Caleb Cox chipped in 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.
Rebounds: C 14 (Thacker 6); Ironton 17 (Barnes 5, White 5). Team rebounds: C 3, I 4. Deadball rebounds: C 1, I 3. Steals C 8 (Maynard 3), I 5 (Terry 2). Blocked shots: C 1 (Thacker), I 1 (White). Turnovers: C 12, I 16. Fouls: C 12, I 9. Fouled out: Thacker. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.