WINFIELD, W.Va. -- Maddox Schultz scored one goal and assisted on two to lead Huntington High (8-8) to a 3-0 victory over Winfield (5-6-4) Tuesday in boys high school soccer.
Schultz assisted Andrew Brewster on the winning goal, then followed with a goal off a pass from Calvin Finn. Finn finished the scoring off an assist from Schultz.
ASHLAND 3, RUSSELL 2: Drew Clark totaled two goals and one assist to help the Tomcats beat the Red Devils in the 63rd District Tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Santiago Gutierrez and Parker Miller handed out assists. Sawyer Frazier made four saves.
POCA 3, CLC 0: Jacob Farley scored twice to lead the host Dots (7-5-3) past Cross Lanes Christian. Jonny Garlow scored once and had an assist.
GREENUP COUNTY 2, WEST CARTER 0: Travis Reed scored off an assist by Trey Clinger, and Rylee Gilliam found the net unassisted, as the Musketeers (4-13) beat the Comets (1-12) in the 62nd District semifinals in Lloyd, Kentucky. Ryan Schulz made 22 saves.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2, HSJ 1: Cady Butcher scored off a pass from Audrey Deustch with 17 minutes left to play to give the Highlanders (7-8-1) a victory over Huntington St. Joe. Sophie Weiler scored on a header off an assist by Claire Burberry to give Huntington High a 1-0 lead. Maren Muth scored in the 35th minute to tie it.
FAIRLAND 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The Dragons rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Blue Angels at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Preslee Reed scored on a penalty kick at 22:48 to give Gallia Academy a 1-0 lead. Maddie Miller tied it 7:53 before halftime, then assisted Kali Hall at 48:04. Olivia White made it 3-1 off an assist by Joelie Jarrell with 2:45 to play. Reed set the score on another penalty kick at 78:00. Jessica King made two saves for Fairland.
SOUTH POINT 4, SPRING VALLEY 1: Keilanee Montgomery and Elaysia Wilburn each scored two goals to lift the Pointers (7-5-1) over the Timberwolves, who led 1-0 less than two minutes into the contest. Wilburn, Jaycie Walters and Jasmyn Jones issued assists. Makinzie Lahrsen made seven saves.
"Jasmyn Jones played absolutely excellent in the midfield," South Point coach Erin Jenkins said. "She was coming to the ball and finding feet. She made several excellent passes that put us in goal-scoring opportunities and drew fouls that led to free kicks that then led to goals."
ASHLAND 3, BOYD COUNTY 0: Laney Sorrell had a goal and an assist in the Kittens triumph over the Lions in the 63rd District semifinals in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Mayr Bolen and Kenleigh Woods also scored. Gracie Madden made six saves to earn the shutout.
ROCK HILL 3, WHEELERSBURG 1: Bri Reynolds scored two goal and Emmi Stevens scored once and made an assist as the Redwomen (9-0-2) beat the Pirates. Josi Saleh had two assists. Abigail Payne made seven saves.
Cross country
ROCK HILL WINS AT SSU: Rock Hill's boys won the Portsmouth High School/Shawnee State University Invitational as Connor Blagg finished fifth, Sam Simpson seventh and Dylan Griffith ninth. Portsmouth's Charlie Putnam won the individual title in 16:19.22, less than two seconds ahead of Northwest's Kailan Marshall. South Webster, led by Marley Kreischer's fourth-place finish, won the girls championship.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW 3, ELLIOTT COUNTY 0: Graycin Price served 12 aces to lead the Eagles (24-8) to a 25-8, 25-4, 25-12 victory over the Lions (1-9) in Westwood, Kentucky. Kiera Loving made 27 assists.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, RACELAND 2: The Musketeers (7-13) won the final set 15-13 to top the Rams (10-17) 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13. Caroline Adkins made 25 kills. MaKenna Munn had 13 assists and Jessie Zaph 10.